St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Groeger and Whipple Named to Interim DPWT Leadership Posts
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County have appointed John Groeger, interim director of the Department Public Works and Transportation and Gary Whipple, interim manager of the St. Mary's County Regional Airport. They replace George Erichsen who was recently named Executive Director for the Metropolitan Commission.
John Groeger has more than 30 years of experience in public works engineering. He's been employed with St. Mary's County since 1998 when he was hired as a Supervisor of Engineering Services. In 1999 his title was changed to deputy director. Prior to joining St. Mary's County he served as an Engineer 1, 2, 3 and Section Chief in Prince Georges County.
Mr. Groeger is a Professional Engineer and earned his B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Maryland.
He currently lives in northern St. Mary's County and has two adult children (a civil engineer and a police officer.)
Gary Whipple has served in county government since 2001 when he was named Senior Project Manager in the Department of Facilities Management. This followed 11 years of active commissioned service in the Civil Engineer Corps, where his last duty station was Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head.
In 2003 he accepted position as assistant director in the Department of Physical Plant at St. Mary's College of Maryland before returning to Public Works and Transportation as an Engineer III in 2005. The following year he assumed the role of staff advisor to the Airport Advisory Committee.
Now retired from the Naval Reserve, Mr. Whipple was twice recalled to active duty in 2004 and 2008.
He currently lives in Leonardtown with his wife Ellen Marie and they have three children.
Groeger and Whipple will assume their new assignments on February 17.
Metropolitan Planning Organization's Title VI Plan Available for Public Review
The Calvert—St. Mary's Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO) has posted its first Title VI Plan to its website at md-calvertcountympo.civicplus.com/176/Title-VI.
The plan is a statement of the C-SMMPO's commitment to non-discrimination in its plans, operations and processes.
Public input is requested to provide input and is vital to the creation of the final draft of the plan.
To provide input or for more information, please contact Ashley Renshaw, Administrator, at 301-475-4200, ext. *1505 or via email to ashley.renshaw@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also visit the St. Mary's County Land Use and Growth Management office at 23150 Leonard Hall Road in Leonardtown.
Dads can Share a Special Pre-Valentines Dance with Their Daughters at Annual Daddy Daughter Dance
Dads, looking to share a unique experience with your daughter? Well, check out the annual Daddy Daughter Dance. For the fourth year, the Department of Recreation and Parks will host the pre-Valentine's Day event on Saturday, February 4, from 6—8:30 p.m., at the Chancellors Run Loffler Center in Great Mills.
The venue will be transformed into a daughter's fairy tale evening. The dance is for girls of all ages and each family will receive one professional 5x7 photo. All daughters must pre-register as space is limited. It's a great opportunity for fathers, step-fathers, uncles or grandfathers to create a special Valentine's Day memory for their daughter, nieces or granddaughter while enjoying refreshments and each other's company.
The cost to attend the dance is $35 per couple and $15 for each additional daughter. Additional photos are available for $8 each. Dads can spend a special evening dancing with their daughters at this semi-formal event.
Preregistration is required as tickets will not be sold at the door. This event has sold out each year so act fast to purchase tickets.
To register online go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or in person at the Recreation and Parks office in Leonardtown.
For more information call 301-475-4200, ext. *1800 or *1801.
Museum Board of Trustees Meeting Rescheduled
Due to inclement weather, the St. Mary's County Museum Board of Trustees meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, January 9, has been rescheduled for Monday, February 13.
Museum Board of Trustees meetings are normally held on the second Monday of every other month, beginning in January, at 8:30 a.m. in Room 14 inside the Potomac Building, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD. The May 8 meeting will be held at the Piney Point Museum & Park and the September 11 meeting will take place at the St. Clement's Island Museum.
Economic Development Commission Meeting Canceled
The regularly scheduled meeting for the Economic Development Commission (EDC) on Wednesday, January 18, has been canceled. On January 10, the EDC presented the Strategic Plan to Build an Innovation Driven Economy including the Tourism and Hospitality Master Plan to the Commissioners of St. Mary's County.
The EDC will reconvene on Wednesday, February 15. For more information about the EDC or the Strategic Plan and Tourism and Hospitality Master Plan, contact Robin Finnacom, Deputy Director, St. Mary's County Department of Economic Development at 301-475-4200, ext. *1407.