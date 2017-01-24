Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Jan. 24, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.ACCIDENT INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS ON POPLAR HILL ROAD: The Charles County Sheriff's Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating an accident on Poplar Hill Road which involved a school bus and two other vehicles. The call came in at approximately 2:30 p.m. regarding an accident involving a school bus. Preliminary investigation reveals a vehicle, which was occupied by only the driver, reportedly struck the side of the school bus, went on to strike another car, and then became disabled. There were 8 occupants on the school bus, including seven students and the driver, none of whom were injured. There were 2 adults in the second vehicle that was struck, both of whom were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle was uninjured. The school bus had minor damage and was driven away from the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.OFFICERS APPREHEND ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT: On September 7, 2015 at 10:55 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a local restaurant in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. An investigation revealed the victim was confronted by an unknown female suspect who placed a gun to her head and demanded money. U.S. currency and property was surrendered, and the suspect fled. During the course of the investigation,, was identified as being responsible for the robbery, and additional evidence supported the identification.On January 12, 2017, Williams was arrested following a traffic stop by the Maryland State Police. Officers responded to the Glen Burnie Barrack and transported Williams to the CCSO for interview. Williams was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and theft. Detective J. Feldman investigated.OFFICERS ARREST SUSPECT IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE: During the early morning hours on December 24,, reportedly touched a juvenile female inappropriately in his home. The incident was reported to a detective from the Charles County Sheriff's Special Victims Unit. Evidence was collected and on January 12, officers arrested and charged Mann with fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree assault. The investigation is ongoing.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: Sometime between 4 p.m. on January 9 and 7 a.m. on January 10, unknown suspect(s) stole two tires off of a company truck that was parked on Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. The vehicle was left sitting on wooden pallets. PFC S. Hooper is investigating.OFFICERS APPREHEND WANTED BURGLARY SUSPECT: On January 6, officers with the Charles County Sheriff's Fugitive Warrants Unit located and arrested, who was wanted for a number of burglary, theft, and destruction of property charges. Williams is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.CCSO PROPERTY CRIMES UNIT RECOVERS TWO STOLEN MOTORCYCLES: On Jan. 4, a motorcycle was reported stolen from the 15000 block of Mountain Place in Brandywine. A suspect was developed as a result of the investigation, and a search warrant was issued. On Jan. 17, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, along with officers from the Emergency Services Team (EST) and the Patrol Division, executed the search warrant in the 15000 block of Regina Avenue in Brandywine. The suspect,, was called out of the residence and ultimately arrested and charged with theft. Det. D. Savoy investigated.CHILD STRUCK BY MOTOR VEHICLE: On Jan. 19 at 8:39 a.m., officers responded to Cannon Park Road off of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road for the report of a child struck by a motor vehicle. An investigation revealed that a 5-year-old female was at the bus stop waiting for the bus. At one point the child ran into the roadway from between two parked vehicles. A Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound on Cannon Park Road when the child ran out in front of the vehicle. The driver saw the child and attempted to stop. The child ran into the side of the vehicle as it was still in motion. The driver of the Santa Fe stayed with the child and called 911. The child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The School Resource Officer, Cpl. K. Selkirk, was contacted and responded to the scene. Cpl. Selkirk also followed the ambulance to the hospital and stayed with the child until her mother arrived. PFC P. E. McPherson investigated.THEFT OF CANDY LEADS TO DRUG ARREST: On Jan. 16 at 10:45 p.m., officers were notified of a theft in progress at a gas station in the 5900 block of Crain Highway in La Plata. The suspect stole candy and fled. The clerk flagged down an officer who was nearby, and he observed the suspect flee in a blue car. Other officers responded and located the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel. Further investigation led the officers to a room where they located the man, along with cocaine in the man's pants., was arrested and charged with theft and possession of illegal drugs. Pfc K. Lerch is investigating.SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT: On Jan. 16 at 6:48 p.m., officers responded to a house in the 11900 block of Homestead Place in Waldorf for the report of a fight in progress. Investigation showed two juvenile males went to the house of a known acquaintance and asked him to step outside. When the victim did, he was punched in the face several times by the suspects, who were wearing metal knuckles. The suspects, both 16-year-old males from Waldorf, were arrested and charged with second-degree assault and possession of a concealed dangerous weapon. M/Cpl. C.P. McCue is continuing the investigation.VICIOUS DOG ATTACK: On Jan. 16 at 1:35 p.m. officers were called to the area of Raymond Avenue in Indian Head for the report of a man being attacked by a dog. When officers arrived, they observed a pit bull dog viciously attacking a man. Both officers attempted to dislodge the canine with a catch pole, but the dog continued attacking and would not release. Another officer discharged his agency-issued taser, but the dog did not release and instead kept attacking the man. Officers were finally able to get the canine separated from the victim. However, the canine was still aggressive and attempted to attack the officers. Fearing the dog would injure the man or other people, one officer discharged his firearm, mortally wounding the animal.FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On Jan. 15 at 3:14 a.m., officers responded to an address in White Plains for an unknown trouble call. Upon arrival, officers made contact with family members who stated their father had stab wounds to his body and was being transported to the hospital by their mother. Officers obtained a description of the car and spotted it in La Plata. They observed a male inside with stab wounds. He was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center and then later transferred to another hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Detective M. Kelly is investigating.STOLEN HANDGUN: On Jan. 14 at 6:29 p.m., Officer L. Hamilton was on patrol in the area of Crain Highway and Mall Circle. He conducted a vehicle registration check on a passenger car and learned that the tags were expired and did not belong to the vehicle they were attached to. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and upon approaching the car, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Further investigation revealed the driver,, was in possession of marijuana and a loaded handgun. Further investigation into the handgun revealed that it had been reported stolen in Prince George's County. Campbell was arrested and charged with theft and concealing a dangerous weapon.FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On Jan. 14 at 1:47 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Quillen Circle in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they learned that, attempted to stab the victim during a struggle. The victim grabbed the knife and cut his hand in the process. Mozon was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.