Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Jan. 24, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00003 under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0054) to exercise an option to procure six full rate production Lot I RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for the Navy (3) and the Marine Corps (3). The UAS consists of air vehicles, ground control stations, multi-mission (plug and play) payloads, launch and recovery equipment, and systems engineering and program management. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (70 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2018. Fiscal 2017 overseas contingency operations aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2017 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount $70,813,700 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00218 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-06-C-0081) to provide additional funding for the CH-53K system development and demonstration effort. This modification includes the on-going efforts and the current work focusing on the flight testing of the CH-53K engineering development models. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (40 percent); West Palm Beach, Florida (40 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2018. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,025,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order 0011 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001) for the automated maintenance environment of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft in support of the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $21,031,225 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($19,667,784, 93.5 percent) and the government of Australia ($1,363,441; 6.5 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and technical services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Division. Services to be provided include establishing and maintaining a comprehensive program to provide hardware systems development, maintenance, training, and repair services. Work will be performed in Farmingdale, New York (90 percent); and St. Inigoes, Maryland (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Funds are not being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on each task order as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0020)., is being awardedcost-plus- fixed-fee modification to delivery order 0112 previously issued against a basic ordering agreement N00019-12-G-0006 in support of the V-22 aircraft. This modification provides for the procurement of non-recurring engineering in support of the development, qualification test, integration, airworthiness substantiation, flight test demonstration, validation/verification and incorporation of the government of Japan (GOJ) configuration into MV-22B Block C aircraft and the MV-22 containerized flight training device. Additionally, kits for the government of Japan unique configuration will be procured as part of this effort. Work will be performed at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (46.2 percent); Tokyo, Japan (19.8 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (14.5 percent); Chantilly, Virginia (8 percent); Mesa, Arizona (4.7 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (1.8 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1.1 percent); Red Oak, Texas (0.8 percent); Corona, California (0.5 percent); and various locations within and outside the U.S. (2.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $138,616,043 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.