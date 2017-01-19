MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Jan. 18, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT FROM MAILBOX: On 1/10/2017 at 6:10 pm, Trooper First Class Rowe received a theft complaint for prescription medications being removed from a mailbox in the 1800 block of Squaw Valley Lane in Prince Frederick. The victim reported finding a torn and damaged package that had contained prescription medication inside the mailbox. Patrol checks were conducted with others in the neighborhood for similar incidents. Investigation continues.CONCEALED DANGEROUS WEAPON: On 1/11/2017 at 12:22 am, Trooper Backus stopped a vehicle on Rt. 231 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Aaron P. Honeycutt Sr., 48 of St. Leonard was found to be in possession of several throwing knives and wooden stick batons. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 1/11/2017 at 11:46 pm, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Sixes Rd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search was performed and Heroin and Suboxone were found. Reid H. Haines, 26 of Prince Frederick was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 1/14/2017 at 3:45 pm, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Rt. 231 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver, James A. Farrell, 28 of St. Leonard, became irate and argumentative. He was asked to exit the vehicle. Farrell eventually exited the vehicle after several more times of being ordered to do so. He continued to resist being arrested. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY: On 1/16/2017 at 1:51 am, Trooper First Class Barlow responded to the 900 block of Augustus Drive in Prince Frederick for a burglary in progress. Calvert County Control Center advised the male suspect had fled the scene. As TFC Barlow was coming into the area , he observed a vehicle traveling away from the residence. Calvert County Sheriff's Deputies blocked the roadway and contact was made with three occupants in the vehicle. TFC Barlow continued to the residence and found both victims had been injured during the incident. Medical personnel arrived and transported them to Calvert Memorial Hospital. The three suspects, Riley L. Evans, 30 and Valerie M. Tyner, 29 both of Prince Frederick and Decarl S. Smith, 26 of Lexington Park, were arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Mysia Troynor-Barron, 18, of Cohusst, MA, arrested on 01/19/2017 @ 11:19 pm by TPR. P. KaitzClare R. Woollen, 21, of Port Republic, arrested on 01/10/2017 @ 01:16 am by TFC J. WarrickNatalie A. Vickers, 35, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 01/12/2017 @ 03:16 pm by TFC J. BoniarskiFelix M. Wilson, 44, of Lex. Park, arrested on 01/13/2017 @ 12:22 am by TFC W. Costello