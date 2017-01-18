CNO Hosts All Hands Call - Tours Navy Electric Weapon and Cyber Warfare Engineering Facilities

DAHLGREN, Va. (Jan. 18, 2017)—Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) leaders briefed Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson on electric weapons and cybersecurity technology during his visit here Jan. 18.



Upon arrival, the CNO spoke to more than 900 Sailors, government civilians, and defense contractors attending his early morning all-hands call in person or over live stream video.



Richardson discussed Navy policies and plans impacting the fleet and answered questions, including queries related to the emerging technologies he would see during his tour of NSWCDD laboratories and facilities.



Specifically, the CNO saw electric weapons—electromagnetic railgun launcher, hypervelocity projectile, and the high energy laser—in addition to the battle management system. He was briefed on the latest technological advancements and observed a laser weapon demonstration.



The hypervelocity projectile is a next-generation, guided projectile capable of completing multiple missions for gun systems such as the Navy 5-Inch, 155-mm, and future railguns.



NSWCDD scientists and engineers developed and installed the Laser Weapon System aboard the USS Ponce (AFSB[I] 15) to operate seamlessly with its ship defense system about two years ago. Ponce Sailors—trained by the Dahlgren team on the Laser Weapon System's operation—reported the weapon performed flawlessly during testing in the Arabian Gulf, including tests conducted in adverse weather conditions of high winds, heat and humidity.



NSWCDD scientists and engineers also updated CNO on the command's complex warfare systems development and integration capabilities and their efforts to incorporate electric weapons technology into existing and future platforms.



Moreover, NSWCDD cyber engineers briefed the admiral on USS Secure—a multi-enclave test environment to enable the Navy's development, evaluation, and testing of cybersecurity concepts and technologies to defend mission critical systems at sea and ashore.



Richardson's tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and its tenant commands included Aegis Training and Readiness Center, NSWCDD, and the Joint Warfare Analysis Center.



