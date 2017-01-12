Waldorf Woman Served a Criminal Summons for Attempted Arson in Mechanicsville

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md.

(January 11, 2017)—Deputy State Fire Marshals served a Criminal Summons to Amanda Rishee Robinson, 39, at her place of employment Wednesday after determining she was responsible for the attempted arson on December 29, 2016 at 28370 Woodburn Hill Road in Apartment #6 in Mechanicsville, St. Mary's County.At 7:41 p.m., the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the apartment for a reported burglary and theft complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed a strong odor of gasoline inside and requested the assistance of the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Investigators concluded that an accelerant had been poured throughout the apartment in preparation to set a fire. It was determined Robinson had a previous dispute with the occupant, Daniel Berry and committed to performing the criminal act. Damage to the apartment has been estimated at $1,000.Robinson must appear for a Preliminary Inquiry at the District Court of Maryland on February 10, 2017 to answer to the charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Arson and Reckless Endangerment.