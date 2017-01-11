Drug Arrests, Indictments in St. Mary's

Antoine Gerald Herbert, 28, of Mechanicsville, was identified as a distributor of cocaine. (Booking photo)

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Javar Charles-Marquis Nolan, 30. (Booking photo)

Joseph Henry Payne, 38, of Lexington Park and Raymond Anthony Jones, Sr., 48, of Great Mills. (Booking photos)

Joseph Henry Payne, 38, of Lexington Park and Raymond Anthony Jones, Sr., 48, of Great Mills. (Booking photos)

Joseph Henry Payne, 38, of Lexington Park and Raymond Anthony Jones, Sr., 48, of Great Mills. (Booking photos)

Joseph Henry Payne, 38, of Lexington Park and Raymond Anthony Jones, Sr., 48, of Great Mills. (Booking photos)

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Jan. 11, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Division released the following incident and arrest reports. The Division is an investigative team comprised of detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Federal Drug Agents (HIDTA Group 34). The Division was established on September 1st, 2007., was identified as a distributor of cocaine. Vice/Narcotics detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for suspect Herbert's Mechanicsville home. The Emergency Services Team (EST), K-9, and Vice/Narcotics Support Team deputies assisted in executing that search warrant. As EST membered entered the hallway, they encountered suspect Herbert. Suspect Herbert failed to follow commands and was believed to be destroying evidence by flushing cocaine down the toilet. That cocaine was unable to be recovered. Other items of evidence which were recovered included cocaine, six (6) cellular phones, nearly $800.00 in cash, two glass containers with cocaine residue and a glass microwave tray with cocaine residue which indicated "crack" cocaine manufacturing. Suspect Herbert was arrested and additional charges are pending a review with the State's Attorney. At the time of his arrest, suspect Herbert was out on bond from a December 31st, 2016 incident which occurred in Charles County and involved a handgun and fleeing from police.---Vice/Narcotics detectives began an investigation into the possibility heroin was being sold from a residence on Pump house Lane in Leonardtown. As the investigation continued, it was confirmed suspect, was selling heroin from the target home.Detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant, which was executed with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team, K-9 and Vice/Narcotics Support Team deputies. Recovered from the home were 67 individual baggies of heroin (street value $4,500), packaging materials, digital scale, a drug ledger, a quantity of marijuana, and nearly $3,900 in cash. Additionally, numerous bottles of liquid methadone in the names of other individuals were recovered, which appear to have been traded for heroin.Additional arrests and charges against suspect Nolan are pending a review with the State's Attorney.---Vice/Narcotics detectives have been investigating a drug network which spans across numerous jurisdictions and States from Virginia to New York over the course of the last 2 years. The drug ring sends individuals into communities with fraudulent Promethazine-Codeine prescriptions to be filled and then either pays them or provides drugs to them for each completed transaction.Suspect, was with a group of individuals on January 23rd, 2015 who passed a fraudulent prescription and when St. Mary's County deputies attempted to stop them, they fled. Suspect Lewis was apprehended and found to be in possession of oxycodone, cocaine and evidence related to the ongoing fraud. He was charged accordingly and released from detention. Suspect Lewis was subsequently indicted and has been on the run until his recent arrest in the District of Columbia. He was extradited back to St. Mary's County where he is being held without bond pending trial.---Vice/Narcotics detectives identified, as a distributor of prescription medication. Undercover purchases of Alprozolam (Xanax) were made by detectives. She was indicted and subsequently arrested, after which she was held in a no bond status.---During increased holiday patrols performed by the Sheriff's Office, Vice/Narcotics detectives and deputies from the Lexington Park COPs Unit combined their efforts in a covert crime prevention operation. The operation took place in a shopping center; detectives observed, meet with another individual, suspect. Detectives observed a drug transaction between the two and both suspects were detained. Cocaine, more than $2,200 in cash, a cellular phone, and a 2006 Hyundai Elantra was seized pending a search and seizure warrant.Suspect Payne was charged with Distribution of Cocaine and suspect Jones, Sr. was charged with Possession of Cocaine. Suspect Payne is a registered sexual offender, and proper notification was made regarding his arrest. Additional charges against suspect Payne are pending a review with the State's Attorney.---The Sheriff's Office received information in March of this year that a home in Callaway was a distribution point of various controlled prescription medications. Two people were developed as suspects, one of which was. As the investigation continued, evidence was gathered to support the allegations and undercover purchases of controlled prescription medications were made in connection to the residence.On December 22nd, 2016, Vice/Narcotics detectives, assisted by the Emergency Services Team, K-9 and Support Team deputies, executed a search and seizure warrant on the home of the listed suspect.Recovered from the residence were numerous items of evidentiary value to include Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Oxymorphone, Suboxone and Adderall. Several glassine vials were also seized which contained Fentanyl and unknown substances. Nearly $1,300, 3 cellular phones, a loaded handgun and 2 shotguns were also seized. Suspect Wise (Andrews) was arrested, and additional charges and arrests are pending a review with the State's Attorney.