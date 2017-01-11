MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Jan. 11, 2017)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.FLEEING AND ELUDING: On Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 4:05 pm, Tpr. J. Mulhearn initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car on Rt. 246 at Westbury Blvd. for a traffic infraction. Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with the driver, Ronnell Tyrone Shields, 26, of Lexington Park and detected the odor of marijuana. Mr. Shields handed him suspected marijuana and a baggie containing additional suspected marijuana. Tpr. Mulhearn then advised Mr. Shields to step out of the vehicle. At this time, Mr. Shields put the vehicle in drive and fled the scene. A brief chase ensued, resulting in Mr. Shields bailing out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Shortly after, Mr. Shields was located in the backyard of a residence and placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of CDS paraphernalia. Mr. Shields was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and issued a civil citation for Possession of Marijuana: Less than 10 Grams. He was charged with Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and several traffic citations. Mr. Shields was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (16-MSP-054217)WEAPONS VIOLATION: On Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:01 am, Tpr. M. Johnson and Cpl. M. Grimes responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Hemlock Way in Great Mills for a warrant service. They arrived on scene and observed a dark SUV occupied with two subjects in the driveway. The troopers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. The passenger, Mason Louis Visele, 19, of Great Mills, handed Tpr. Johnson a small bag of suspected marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed a small revolver in between the passenger seat and the middle console of the vehicle. Mr. Visele advised that the weapon was his. Mr. Visele had an open warrant through the St. Mary's County Detention Center for Failure to Appear and was taken to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged on a civil citation for Marijuana Less than 10 grams. Mr. Visele was also charged with Minor in Posession of a Firearm and other weapons charges. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-000949)James Robert Lewis, 34, of Callaway, on 12/27/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtJoseph Thompson, 43, of Mechanicsville, on 12/26/2016 for Traffic OffensesCharles Means, 40, of Lexington Park, on 12/23/2016 for Traffic OffensesIsaacier A. McQueen, 42, of Loveville, on 12/23/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtTharpe, Jennifer Jo, 33, Great Mills, on 12/29/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtWilliams, Kevin Lee, 29, of Lexington Park, on 12/30/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtShawn M. Clarke, 34, of Mechanicsville, on 12/24/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtSerenity Faith Byrd, 24, of Great Mills, on 12/31/2016 for Trespass: Private PropertyOrlanda Mohammed Hawkins, 40, of Hughesville, on 1/1/2017 for Violation of ProbationChristina Marie James, 29, of California, on 1/3/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtCurtis W. Richardson, 23, of Lexington Park, on 1/3/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtEugene Raymond Schaffer, 38, of Mechanicsville, on 12/23/2016Cassandra Bechas, 54, of King George, VA, on 12/25/2016Clinton Antonis Robinson, Jr., 30, of Mechanicsville, on 12/25/2016Jan Clayton Rochenek, 69, of Springfield, VA, on 12/26/2016Haywood Allen Cox, 53, of Waldorf, MD, on 12/27/2016Dawn Marie Murphy, 49, of Bushwood, MD, on 12/28/2016Nicholaus A. Babuchiwski, 26, of Mechanicsville, on 12/29/2016Daniel Wayne Ballew, 24, of Hollywood, on 12/29/2016Nicholas William Cabada, 27, of Mechanicsville, on 12/30/2016Jackie Marie Isselbacher, 28, of Lexington Park, on 12/31/2016Angela Marie Forrest, 33, of Ridge, on 12/31/2016Stephanie Janelle Brooks, 27, of Great Mills, on 1/1/2017Matthew Avery Newman, 36, of Mechanicsville, on 1/1/2017Ann Margaret Damasco Lumba, 30, of Lexington Park, on 1/1/2017Christopher Damean Suter, 37, of Lexington Park, on 1/1/2017Jamar Joseph Nolan, 35, of Mechanicsville, on 1/1/2017Marta Bierra, 44, of Ridge, on 1/1/2017Roland Alexander Gross, 39, of Lexington Park, on 1/5/2017Christopher Andrew Odell, 43, of St. Leonard, on 1/7/2017