Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

(Jan. 10, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.PATROL OFFICERS RECOVER STOLEN VEHICLE: On Jan. 6 at 5:17 a.m., CCSO officers observed a car—that had just been reported stolen from La Plata—traveling at a high rate of speed on St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf. Officers were able to successfully stop the car. The driver,, was turned over to La Plata police officers. The car had been left warming in front of the owner's home prior to it being stolen.ACCIDENT INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS ON BRYANTOWN ROAD: The Charles County Sheriff's Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating an accident on Bryantown Road involving a school bus and a passenger car. Preliminary information is that a call came in at approximately 3:24 p.m. about a bus overturned. The cause of the crash is under investigation. There were five minor injuries. There were three occupants on the bus, including the driver, an attendant, and one student, and two occupants in the passenger car. The cause is being investigated.THEFT FROM AUTO: Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, unknown suspect(s) stole two tires from a truck in the area of Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. Pfc S. Hooper is investigating.STOLEN VEHICLE: On Jan. 7 at 6:45 a.m., a car—that had been left warming and unattended—was stolen from the 2600 block of Hamilton Place in Waldorf. Pfc J. Marti is investigating.CCSO SEEKING PUBLIC'S HELP LOCATING MISSING MAN: The Charles County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Chase John Martinez, 18, of Waldorf. Martinez was last seen on Monday, January 2 at the Hampton Inn on Crain Highway in Waldorf. Martinez is 5'9", 200 lbs., stocky build, green eyes, tattoos on both arms, pierced ears, and sometimes wears glasses. He is under a doctor's care and is in need of medication. He does not have access to a car. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer T. Thayer at (301) 932-2222.