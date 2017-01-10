 29 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in December - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article

29 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in December

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

Newly married couple. Stock photo.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Jan. 10, 2017)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in December 2016.

December 2, 2016

Laurie Lee Reece, 34, Ridge, and Jeffrey Raymond Frye, 44, Ridge.

Michelle Irene Masters, 45, Kansas City, and Darryl Len Stone, 48, Lexington Park.

Melinda Sue Moore, 24, Mechanicsville, and Christopher Ryan Sampson, 27, Mechanicsville.

Clarence Allen Black, III, 41, Waldorf, and Lisa Marie Simonds, 34, Charlotte Hall.

Susan Lynn Brent, 41, California, and Charles Edward Summers, 33, Chaptico.

December 5, 2016

Billy Jo Barnes, 45, Lexington Park, and John Andrew Miles, 48, Lexington Park.

December 6, 2016

Ashley Eileen Slaughter, 20, California, and Cameron Douglas Derieux, 22, California.

December 9, 2016

Robin Marie Wyatt, 33, Patuxent River, and Jeremiah Johnson Plummer, 37, Patuxent River.

Perry Marlon Wathen, 39, Mechanicsville, and Nicole Ann Wood, 25, Mechanicsville.

Kenneth Panachand Christian, 46, Lexington Park, and Roma Shareen Singh, 42, Lexington Park.

December 12, 2016

John Bernard Quillin, 52, Mechanicsville, and Lisa Marie Douglas, 43, Mechanicsville.

Michael Antonio Diley, 24, Chaptico, and Lauren Marie Samara, 23, Chaptico.

Stephanie Suzanne Hibbert, 38, Leonardtown, and James Daniel Claburn, Ii, 36, Leonardtown.

December 14, 2016

Christopher Stuart Oberg, Jr., 31, California, and Abigail Esther Kiehl, 29, California.

Charles John Wilson, 46, Mechanicsville, and Christina Francis King, 46, Mechanicsville.

December 16, 2016

Heather Ann Rose, 32, Mechanicsville, and Lee Kitwell Clark, Jr., 30, Mechanicsville.

Ellen Marie Scheible, 39, Brighton, Mass. and William Joseph Selove, 47, Worcester, Mass.

December 19, 2016

Erin Irene Kreiser, 24, Hollywood, and Kyrsa Williams Cooper, 21, Dover, Delaware.

Zanita Colleen Pirner, 42, Mechanicsville, and Brett Landon Barber, 38, Mechanicsville.

Julie Ann Ashe, 47, Clements, and John William Foreman, 47, Clements.

December 20, 2016

Bradford John Moreland, 43, Callaway, and Stacy Lynn Sboto, 40, Callaway.

December 21, 2016

Scottie Francis Kolbe, 31, Leonardtown, and Kristopher Philip Mcwilliams, 39, Leonardtown.

Tharcie Sharijuana Smith, 38, Lexington Park, and Joseph Henry Payne, IV, 39, Lexington Park.

Bonnie Kristine Keck, 34, Lexington Park, and James Edward Phillips, 30, Lexington Park.

December 27, 2016

John Mosby Edwards, 56, Saint Inigoes, and Alfie De Guzman Acman, 34, Saint Inigoes.

Edward Stephen Conner, 58, Mechanicsville, and Lisa Meechele Bateman, 46, Mechanicsville.

For information on how to obtain a marriage license in So. Maryland, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/MarriageLicense.php. To see who has already tied the knot, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Cheseldine Tire and Auto
As part of the Cheseldine Automotive Group, we offer the best in automotive care!

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article