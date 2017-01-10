29 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in December

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Jan. 10, 2017)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in December 2016.
December 2, 2016
Laurie Lee Reece, 34, Ridge, and Jeffrey Raymond Frye, 44, Ridge.
Michelle Irene Masters, 45, Kansas City, and Darryl Len Stone, 48, Lexington Park.
Melinda Sue Moore, 24, Mechanicsville, and Christopher Ryan Sampson, 27, Mechanicsville.
Clarence Allen Black, III, 41, Waldorf, and Lisa Marie Simonds, 34, Charlotte Hall.
Susan Lynn Brent, 41, California, and Charles Edward Summers, 33, Chaptico.
December 5, 2016
Billy Jo Barnes, 45, Lexington Park, and John Andrew Miles, 48, Lexington Park.
December 6, 2016
Ashley Eileen Slaughter, 20, California, and Cameron Douglas Derieux, 22, California.
December 9, 2016
Robin Marie Wyatt, 33, Patuxent River, and Jeremiah Johnson Plummer, 37, Patuxent River.
Perry Marlon Wathen, 39, Mechanicsville, and Nicole Ann Wood, 25, Mechanicsville.
Kenneth Panachand Christian, 46, Lexington Park, and Roma Shareen Singh, 42, Lexington Park.
December 12, 2016
John Bernard Quillin, 52, Mechanicsville, and Lisa Marie Douglas, 43, Mechanicsville.
Michael Antonio Diley, 24, Chaptico, and Lauren Marie Samara, 23, Chaptico.
Stephanie Suzanne Hibbert, 38, Leonardtown, and James Daniel Claburn, Ii, 36, Leonardtown.
December 14, 2016
Christopher Stuart Oberg, Jr., 31, California, and Abigail Esther Kiehl, 29, California.
Charles John Wilson, 46, Mechanicsville, and Christina Francis King, 46, Mechanicsville.
December 16, 2016
Heather Ann Rose, 32, Mechanicsville, and Lee Kitwell Clark, Jr., 30, Mechanicsville.
Ellen Marie Scheible, 39, Brighton, Mass. and William Joseph Selove, 47, Worcester, Mass.
December 19, 2016
Erin Irene Kreiser, 24, Hollywood, and Kyrsa Williams Cooper, 21, Dover, Delaware.
Zanita Colleen Pirner, 42, Mechanicsville, and Brett Landon Barber, 38, Mechanicsville.
Julie Ann Ashe, 47, Clements, and John William Foreman, 47, Clements.
December 20, 2016
Bradford John Moreland, 43, Callaway, and Stacy Lynn Sboto, 40, Callaway.
December 21, 2016
Scottie Francis Kolbe, 31, Leonardtown, and Kristopher Philip Mcwilliams, 39, Leonardtown.
Tharcie Sharijuana Smith, 38, Lexington Park, and Joseph Henry Payne, IV, 39, Lexington Park.
Bonnie Kristine Keck, 34, Lexington Park, and James Edward Phillips, 30, Lexington Park.
December 27, 2016
John Mosby Edwards, 56, Saint Inigoes, and Alfie De Guzman Acman, 34, Saint Inigoes.
Edward Stephen Conner, 58, Mechanicsville, and Lisa Meechele Bateman, 46, Mechanicsville.
