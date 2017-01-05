St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Left to right: Nathan Orlando Jones; Andrew Phillip Nelson; Charles Ronald Patton; and Queen Ella Champion.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Jan. 5, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.
12-19-2016 ASSAULT: Deputy First Class Steinbach responded to the Millison Plaza Shopping Center in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance between a male and female. A witness alleged observing the suspect, Robert Doral Harrod, age 29, of Lexington Park, strike the victim before throwing the victim's cell phone across the parking lot causing extensive damage. The victim displayed visible injuries consistent with the allegations. An incident search of Harrod revealed two baggies of suspected cocaine. Harrod was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property, and CDS Possession—Not Marijuana. CASE# 064679-16
12-20-2016 POSSESSION: While responding to the report of a suspicious person in the Hunting Quarters subdivision, Corporal E. O'Connor observed a passenger vehicle leaving the neighborhood that failed to come to a complete to stop at the intersection of Hunting Quarters Drive and Route 5. It was also noted the registration stickers were not properly placed on the vehicle. A stop was initiated which revealed the operator, Nathan Orlando Jones, age 20, of Lusby, did not have a valid driver's license. A search of the motor vehicle revealed several dollars in cash, a digital scale, and several baggies containing suspected Oxycodone concealed under the seat. During the stop, the investigation also revealed, the passenger of the vehicle, Charles Ronald Patton, age 29, of Callaway, had an active arrest warrant. An incident search of Patton revealed suspected Xanax in his front pocket. Hones and Patton were arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. Hones was charged with CDS Possession: Paraphernalia and CDS Possession—Not Marijuana and Patton was served his warrant and charged with CDS Possession—Not Marijuana. CASE# 64819-16
12-26-2016 THEFT: Corporal J. Kirkner observed a male subject, later identified as John Tyler Garrow, age 22, of Charlotte Hall, attempting to access the battery compartment of a piece of construction equipment at a construction site next to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. Corporal Kirkner recovered four batteries from various pieces of equipment at the construction site. Garrow was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft Under $1000 and Rogue and Vagabond. CASE# 065787-16
12-24-2016 THEFT: Corporal D. Corcoran responded to the 46000 block of Lexington Village Way (Kohl's Department Store) in Lexington Park, for a reported shoplifter in custody. A witness observed the suspect, Kyle William Sullivan, age 20, of Great Mills, remove a video game system from the shelf. Sullivan then attempted to conceal the merchandise under his shirt and exit the store without paying for the items. An incident search of Sullivan revealed additional concealed merchandise. He was arrested and charged with Theft Under $1000.00. CASE# 65604-16
12-24-2016 PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office received several phone calls from witnesses describing an older model Tahoe driving erratically in the area of Merchants Lane in Leonardtown. The callers stated the vehicle had struck curbs and was weaving in and out of lanes. First Class Deputy R. Steinbach observed the vehicle traveling South on Route 5 making several illegal traffic maneuvers. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, which revealed the driver identified as Dennis Martin Evans, Jr., age 48, of Tall Timbers, appeared to be under the influence. Evans refused a standardized field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. An incident search of the vehicle revealed liquor bottles and suspected Alprazolam. In addition, his license to drive in the state of Maryland was both suspended and revoked. It was discovered later that before Evans was stopped, he drove the motor vehicle through a victim's field causing extensive damage. Evans was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and issued multiple traffic citations including Driving While Impaired. CASE# 065595-16
12-28-2016 BURGLARY: Deputy T. Seyfried responded to the 19000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a reported burglary. The victim alleged unknown suspects entered the victim's residence and stole several items. The investigation revealed the suspect, Joleen Leeann Jameson, age 24, of Lexington Park, attempted to sell the victim's property to a subject who recorded the conversation. Based on prior information, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Jameson's residence in Lexington Park. She was found to be in possession of the victim's property totaling several thousand dollars. She was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Burglary—First Degree and Theft: $1000 to under $10,000. CASE#66181-16
12-29-2019 POSSESSION: Units from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police Barrack "T" responded to a residence on Three Notch Road in Ridge for a reported disturbance, possibly involving a firearm. While attempting to make contact with several witnesses, a related witness, Brittany Ann Vega, age 23, of Ridge, began to act disorderly and kept interfering with officers attempting to assess the scene. Vega was asked to refrain from yelling profanities because she was hindering the investigation. Due to her disruptive behavior, she was placed under arrest. Before being transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center she was taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for the treatment of a medical emergency. In her possession, deputies located suspected Lyrica. Vega was charged with Obstructing and Hindering, Failure to Obey Lawful Order, and CDS Possession—Not Marijuana. CASE# 66295-16
12-17-2016 ASSAULT: Deputy B. Foor responded to the 20000 block of Treetop Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault involving a knife. The victim alleged the suspect, Jason Michael Reintzell, age 39, of Lexington Park, held a knife to the victim's throat while making threatening statements. Renitzell then fled the scene and was located a short time later by deputies. He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with First Degree Assault. CASE# 064423-16
12-01-2016 ESCAPE: The suspect, Andrew Phillip Nelson, age 21, of Hollywood, was ordered by the District Court Judge to return to the St. Mary's County Detention Center every weekend until his sentence was served and was under legal commitment. Nelson failed to report to the Detention Center and was located at his residence in Hollywood. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center by Deputy G. Muschette and charged with Escape—Second Degree. CASE# 779-17
01-01-2017 BURGLARY: Deputy M. Beyer responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance call. The victim alleged the suspect, Queen Ella Champion, age 34, of no fixed address, broke into the victim's residence by kicking the door causing damage. After forced entry, Champion began assaulting the victim prior to fleeing the scene. A short time later she was located in the area and placed under arrest. She was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with First Degree Burglary, Second Degree Assault, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 77-17
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.
Left to right: Jason Michael Reintzell; Kyle William Sullivan; and Brittany Ann Vega.