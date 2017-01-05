Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Shanks Leads NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo Demo on Jan. 8
Debi Shanks, physical fitness coordinator, has been invited to participate for a second year at the 2017 NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo. The annual expo will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mount Vernon Place Northwest, Washington, DC, 20001), beginning at 9 a.m. Shanks will lead the older adult fitness demo on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2:30 p.m. on the main stage. The demo will feature seated and standing exercises with several local seniors supporting Shanks.
"Meet me on the main stage as I highlight senior fitness. I am so excited to be welcomed back again this year and I encourage everyone to join in on the fun" Shanks said.
All ages are encouraged to attend. During this free event, participants can enjoy fitness classes, health screenings, and numerous vendors. Release your inner ninja with the American Ninja Warrior Zone and meet favorite authors at the Healthy Book Festival.
Transportation for Sunday, Jan. 8 is available for seniors age 60 or older. The bus will leave the Richard Clark Center (1210 Charles St, La Plata) at 10:30 a.m. and leave the Walter E. Washington Convention Center at 3:30 p.m. The cost is $10.
For more information on the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo, visit www.networkevents.tv, or call Debi Shanks at 301-609-5711.
Jan. 10 Board of Appeals Meeting Canceled
The Charles County Board of Appeals meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 is canceled.
Board of Appeals meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, unless otherwise noted, in the Commissioners' meeting room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore St., La Plata). The next regular meeting of the Board of Appeals is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Ms. Carrol Everett, Clerk to the Board of Appeals, at 301-645-0540 or EverettC@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
Maryland Transit Administration to Hold Online Meeting on Jan. 9 for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT) Study
The Maryland Transit Administration invites interested persons to attend an online public meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 concerning the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT) Study. The interactive meeting allows the public to participate by logging on to their computers to view a live presentation and submit questions and comments in real time. Materials for the meeting and instructions for joining the webinar are available on the SMRT project website: mta.maryland.gov/smrt.
A viewing of the public meeting will be available for citizens without online access at the Waldorf West Library, (10405 O'Donnell Place, Waldorf) starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
For more information, contact Jason Groth at 301-396-5814 or GrothJ@charlescountymd.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces January Promotions
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following January monthly promotions and reminders:
FREE FELINE FRIDAYS: Looking for a feline friend for your family? Adoption fees will be waived on Fridays during the month of January for adult cats who are 1 years old and older. Stop by and find the perfect feline friend for your family!
KEEP PETS SAFE DURING WINTER: Remember your outdoor furry friends this winter by being mindful of the temperature. Even with a fur coat, pets should be kept inside during extreme temperatures. Always check your car hood. Because cats like the warmth of a car engine, bang on the hood or honk the horn before starting your car. Also, remember to wipe off your cat or dog's paws. Their paws can pick up toxic chemicals from outside and need to be checked for cracked or bleeding paws. For more pet safety tips, visit www.Ready.gov.
FREE SPAY/NEUTER CLINICS FOR THE INCOME DISADVANTAGED: Low-income residents who reside in specific places in the county may qualify for free altering of their pets. Call the Paw Prints Animal Hospital at 301-885-0263, or the Humane Society of Charles County at 301-645-8181 for qualifications and additional information.
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/es/animalshelter/tri-county-animal-shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your "purrfect" pet. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.