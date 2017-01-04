Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Jan. 4, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH: On Jan. 3, at approximately 3:52 p.m., the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling south on Copley Avenue north of Acadia Road in Waldorf. For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of his vehicle, crossed the double yellow lines, struck a mailbox, crossed back over the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked car. The parked vehicle was forced across two lanes of traffic and into the front yard of a nearby house. The driver, Vardon Julius Washington, 58, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking into the possibility the driver may have had a medical issue prior to losing control of his car. Cpl. K. Syvertsen of the Traffic Operations Unit is conducting the investigation.BURGLARY: Officers are investigating a reported burglary of a shed that occurred on Jan. 3 in the 6000 block of Rose Hill Road in La Plata. Unknown suspects stole tools and other appliances. Officer T. McKimmie is investigating.FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On Jan. 1 at 3 p.m., Ryan Christopher Graham, 32, of Mechanicsville entered a business in the 11700 block of Central Avenue in Waldorf. He approached a woman he knew, pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger twice. The weapon did not fire and Graham left. A warrant was issued and officers immediately began searching for him. Graham was located the following morning and arrested. He was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. Pfc. D. Walker made the arrest.SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BREAKING INTO CAR: On Dec. 31 at 3:18 a.m., a witness called police to report a man rummaging through a neighbor's car in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in La Plata. Officers located the suspect, Justin Thomas Smoot, 28, of La Plata, and learned he had an open warrant. Smoot was charged with fourth-degree burglary. M/Cpl. T. Lee made the arrest.SUSPECT CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN AND DRUGS: On Dec. 31 at 12:10 a.m., Pfc. Gustafson attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf. The driver refused to stop. Officers followed the car which eventually stopped about a mile away. Officers found a loaded gun in the driver's waistband and marijuana inside the car. Antoine Gerard Herbert, 28, of Mechanicsville, was charged with fleeing and eluding, handgun on person and handgun in a vehicle.HOME INVASION: On Dec. 28 at 7:04 a.m., officers responded to the 8200 block of Wooddy Road in La Plata for the report of a robbery. An unknown suspect entered the victim's unlocked house and struck him in the head with a revolver. The suspect then stole cash from the victim and fled. The suspect is described as a white male, about 6'1", 180 lbs., wearing a black sweat shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black ski mask. Cpl J. Walter is investigating.