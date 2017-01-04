Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Jan. 4, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003). This modification provides for the procurement of 249 Generation 3, Lightweight Helmet Mounted Display systems, oxygen masks, and initial spares for the Air Force (110), Navy (30), Marine Corps (35), international partners (49), and foreign military sales (FMS) customers (25). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement and sustainment (Navy/Marine Corps and Air Force); international partner; and FMS funding in the amount of $28,293,024 are being obligated at time of award, $1,375,140 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($40,197,392; 45 percent); Navy/Marine Corps ($22,998,307; 25 percent); non-DoD participants ($17,851,113; 20 percent); and FMS customers ($9,272,171; 10 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedmodification P00595 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-02-C-3002) for the critical safety items program plan in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2017. No funding will be obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0020) for long lead components, parts and materials associated with 10 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for international partners and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2019. International partner and FMS funding in the amount of $13,393,812 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anmodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-13-D-0005) to increase the quantities for the procurement of MK 18 family of systems—unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) systems. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by September 2018. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anfirm-fixed-price delivery order (1000) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003) for the procurement of 33 Smart Multi-Function Color Display B-kits in support of the CH-53K. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,563,698 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003). This modification continues the integration work to implement the development and delivery of the F-35A Air System to the Republic of Korea under the Foreign Military Sales program. This effort will also provide for non-recurring engineering work. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Foreign military sales funding in the amount of $450,042,458 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded, 387 for modification P00004 to a previously awarded cost reimbursement contract (N00019-16-C-0032) to provide for the engineering change proposal (ECP) 6472 integration of Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) Pod onto the EA-18G aircraft. This effort is in support of the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the NGJ program and will include the design and manufacturing of 12 ECP 6472 A kits, and the integration, demonstration, and test of NGJ pods on the EA-18G Aircraft and equipment needed for System Integration Laboratories. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (89.43 percent); Bethpage, New York (8.47 percent); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (1.16 percent); El Segundo, California (0.54 percent); Mesa, Arizona (0.20 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (0.10 percent); and Annapolis-Junction, Maryland (0.10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2017 research, development, testing and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide organizational level maintenance and logistic support on all aircraft and support equipment for which the Naval Test Wing Atlantic has maintenance responsibility. This maintenance responsibility includes all rotary, fixed, lighter-than-air, and unmanned aircraft on-site for project testing, transient aircraft, loaner aircraft, leased aircraft, and tested civilian aircraft assigned to the. In addition, labor and services will be provided to perform supportability/safety studies, off-site aircraft safety/spill containment patrols and aircraft recovery services. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital fund (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. Theis the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0033)., is being awardedfor modification P00010 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-5501) for the procurement of additional AN/ARC-210 radios and ancillary equipment for various domestic and foreign military sales aircrafts. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Contract funds will not be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00010 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-16-C-0004) to procure, deliver, and install a deployable mission rehearsal trainer in support of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (92 percent); Owego, New York (7 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (1 percent), and is expected to be completed April 2019. Non-Department of Defense funding in the amount of $3,000,000 is being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.UPDATE: Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) was unable to award the Gen 3 Lightweight Helmet Mounted Display System modification to Lockheed Martin as announced on Dec. 22, 2016, because the action is dependent on the announcement of a foreign military sales (FMS) modification. The FMS modification adds funds to the same Lockheed Martin contract; the section A and section G amounts in our modification are based on the new contract values added by the FMS modification. The FMS effort was supposed to be announced December 22, however, it has been submitted for announcement on December 29. NAVAIR will award this action immediately after the FMS modification is executed.