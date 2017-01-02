Pedestrian Dies on MD 4; May Have Passed Out on Roadway Due To Medical Condition

Forestville, Md. (Jan. 2, 2017)—A man was found dead laying in the middle of Route 4 Sunday night. Police believe the man passed out in the roadway due to a medical condition and was subsequently struck by an unknown vehicle. The victim has been identified as Donald Durent Easter, age 61, of South Chesterfield, Va.



On Jan. 1 at 10:23 p.m., troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the area of northbound MD-4 and the intersection of Westphalia Road in Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County, in reference to a pedestrian laying in the middle of the roadway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking across MD-4 and had a possible medical emergency and passed out in the travel portion of the roadway. Evidence on the scene indicated that the pedestrian was run over by an unknown vehicle.



Three witnesses were identified that observed the male laying in the roadway, and were unable to provide any possible vehicle information.



EMS personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. Next of kin was notified on the scene at 2250 hours.



Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack or the Maryland State Police Crash Team. Please reference Case No. 17-MSP-000158.



Trooper Jonathan Louderback investigated the accident. The reconstruction was performed by Cpl. Justin Zimmerman.