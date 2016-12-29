Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Dec. 29, 2016)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract for system software and engineering services in support of the MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned air system. This effort includes software design and system integration, qualification testing, cyber security activities as well as engineering services. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,077,218 are being obligated at time of award, $14,456,731 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0033)., is being awardedfor modification P00062 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract (N00019-13-C-0023) for systems engineering and program management support associated with the production and delivery of UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,641,555 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 214 Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round vertical launch system missiles and spares. 214 missiles and spares for the Navy and spares for the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (25 percent); Walled Lake, Michigan (15 percent); Camden, Arkansas (11 percent); Gainesville, Virginia (8 percent); El Segundo, California (5 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (5 percent); Clearwater, Florida (4 percent); Fort Wayne, Indiana (3 percent); Dublin, Georgia (3 percent); Midland, Ontario (3 percent); Spanish Fork, Utah (2 percent); Ontario, California (2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (2 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (2 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (2 percent); Westminster, Colorado (1 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $303,749,820 are being obligated at time of award, $71,085,081 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($300,866,222; 99 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom ($2,883,598; 1 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0034)., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-06-C-0081) for the procurement of aircraft support, training, reviews, and data associated with the CH-53K system demonstration test article. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (70 percent); and Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure a maximum quantity 20 AN/APX-117A(V) identification friend or foe (IFF) transponders and 20 AN/APX-118A(V) IFF transponders for the Navy, 545 AN/APX-123A(V) IFF transponders for the Navy (245), Army (221), and the governments of the United Kingdom (60), Japan (9), Greece (6), and Canada (4). In addition, this this contract provides for procurement of 19 Mode 4/5 remote control units for the Navy (15), Army (2) and the government of Japan (2); 79 IFF mounting trays for the Navy (74) and the government of Greece (5); 20 single board computers for the Navy (10) and Army (10); 2,294 signal processors for the Navy (2,248) and Army (46); and 20 mode 4/5 with crypto shop replaceable assemblies (SRA) for the Navy (5) and Army (15). The award will also procure 1,295 mode 5 change kits, 28 integrations of mode 5 change kits, 20 receiver/transmitters, 20 power supplies, 20 mode 4 chassis, 20 mode 5 chassis, 20 mode 4 with crypto shop replaceable assemblies, six AN/APX-117A(V) IFF transponder repairs, 17 AN/APX-118A(V) IFF transponder repairs, 50 AN/APX-123A(V) IFF transponder repairs for the Navy and 636 RT-1912 to RT-1912A conversion kits for the Army. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (85 percent); and Austin, Texas (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated against individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($18,666,503; 47.3 percent); Army ($17,329,801; 43.9 percent); and the governments of the United Kingdom ($2,607,180; 6.6 percent); Japan ($420,955; 1.1 percent); Greece ($264,373; .7 percent); and Canada ($173,812; .4 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-D-0003)., is being awarded aadvance acquisition contract for long-lead components for the manufacture and delivery of six Lot 22 CMV-22 tiltrotor aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (50 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (25 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,674,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0015)., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order 0008 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-15-G-0001) to utilize the automatic carrier landing system (ACLS) architecture study to upgrade and develop ACLS antenna pedestals AB-XXXX/SPN-46(V). This order also includes the procurement of two 2400 antenna control input/output circuit card assembly prototype replacement boards, two 2800 single board computer processor replacement boards, and two AN/SPN-46(V) transmitter modulator and power supply replacement prototypes for the Precision Approach and Landing System. Work will be performed in Sparks, Nevada (80 percent); Saint Inigoes, Maryland (10 percent); Syracuse, New York (5 percent); and Lynchburg, Virginia (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $540,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Theis the contracting activity.