Arson Suspect Apprehended; Fire Sprinkler Saves Lives

What is left of Apt. 214 at Morningside House of St. Charles four-story assisted living facility at 70 Village street in Waldorf after a fire on Dec. 27. (Photo courtesy of Fire Marshal's office)

CHARLES COUNTY, Md.

(December 27, 2016)—Deputy State fire Marshals investigated an accidental fire that occurred at the Morningside House of St. Charles four-story assisted living facility at 70 Village street in Waldorf. The property is owned and operated by the Senior Lifestyle Corporation.The 11:47 p.m. fire activated the smoke detection system and fire sprinkler system allowing occupants of forty apartments on the second and third floors to evacuate without injury. Occupants on the first and fourth floors were safely sheltered in place. Nearly 50 firefighters from Charles and Prince George's Counties assisted the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department at the scene. The fire was contained to the malfunctioning wall mounted heating and air conditioning appliance inside apartment #214.The damage to the structure and contents was confined to fire and smoke damage to the apartment of origin and water throughout the second floor. Occupants of the second floor are being temporarily relocated elsewhere in the facility during clean-up. Damage estimates were limited to $40,000 to the structure and contents.(December 28, 2016)—Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, along with members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, have successfully located and apprehended Eric White, age 40. White was linked to an arson fire located at 6706 Coati Court in Waldorf which occurred on December 15th. Information received after the fire determined White had fled to North Carolina. On December 27th at 2:30 pm, White was taken into custody at his parent's residence in Hickory, North Carolina. He is currently being held at the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond of $500,000. White is awaiting his initial court appearance and extradition hearing at this time.The fire was intentionally set in his own home while his family was inside the residence, which caused approximately $35,000 in damages. White faces charges of First Degree Arson, Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Malicious Burning and Reckless Endangerment.