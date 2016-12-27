Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

(Dec. 27, 2016)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.DRIVER CRASHES VEHICLE AFTER FLEEING TRAFFIC STOP: On December 26 at approximately 6:10 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired tags in the area of Crain Highway at St. Patrick's Drive in Waldorf. Instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerated and fled northbound on Crain Highway. The driver lost control in the area of Crain Highway at VFW Road, and the car left the roadway, striking a building at a car dealership. The driver, a 26 year-old man from Washington, D.C., was ejected. He was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition. There were no other occupants in the car. Cpl. B Saunders is investigating.FLEEING AND ELUDING: On December 26 at approximately 1:08 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle speeding in the area of Berry Road at Middletown Road in Waldorf. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated, travelling eastbound on Berry Road. At the intersection of Berry Road at Crain Highway, the driver ran the red light, hit a bump in the road, and struck and disabled another vehicle in travel. The driver crossed over Crain Highway onto Leonardtown Road to the area of Vivian Adams Drive, where he hit a curb and disabled the vehicle. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, Michael Jason James, Jr., 28 of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police and driving while intoxicated. Pfc. J. Squriewell investigated.FOURTH DEGREE BURGLARY: Sometime between 2:50 p.m. on December 17 and 11:30 a.m. on December 21, unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the backyard of a residence in the 4100 block of Bluebird Drive in Waldorf through the victim's gated fence and stole several packages. Pfc. D. Butler is investigating.HANDGUN IN VEHICLE: On December 21, officers were working impaired driver patrols on Crain Highway in Waldorf when an officer stopped a vehicle in the 4100 block for an equipment violation. The driver and two passengers fled on foot and were apprehended by officers. An unloaded revolver, on which the serial number had been filed off, was located a short distance from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed ammunition inside the vehicle. Markquis Williams, 20 of District Heights, Tre Williams, 23 of District Heights, and a juvenile passenger were arrested and charged with transporting a handgun in their vehicle and knowingly altering the firearm's identification number.FUEL THEFT: Sometime between December 6 and December 20, unknown suspect(s) drilled a hole into the gas tank of a van parked in the 4500 block of Crain Highway in White Plains and stole fuel. The vehicle belongs to the State of Maryland. Pfc. R. Glover is investigating.BURGLARY, DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Sometime between 5:30 p.m. on December 17 and 2:22 p.m. on December 18, unknown suspect(s) cut a screen and made entry through a window into a business located in the 2200 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. No items were taken. The suspect(s) cut off power to several units from the main breaker box behind the business. Pfc. C. Figgins is investigating.