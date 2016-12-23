Drug Arrests, Indictments in St. Mary's

Catherine Theresa Wise, a/k/a Catherine Theresa Andrews, age 41.

Latece Cantelle Greer, a/k/a "T," age 28, and Keara La Shawn Greer, a/k/a "KeKe," age 26

Aaron Dwayne Johnson, age 20.

Maurice Terrell Kent, age 33, of Great Mills.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

Gohar Tarek Shaaban, age 23, of Lexington Park.

The Sheriff's Office received information in March of this year that a home in Callaway was a distribution point of various controlled prescription medications. Two people were developed as suspects, one of which was. As the investigation continued, evidence was gathered to support the allegations and undercover purchases of controlled prescription medications were made in connection to the residence.On December 22, Vice/Narcotics detectives, assisted by the St. Mary's County Emergency Services Team, K-9 and Support Team deputies, executed a search and seizure warrant on the home of the listed suspect. Recovered from the residence were numerous items of evidentiary value to include Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Oxymorphone, Suboxone and Adderall. Several glassine vials were also seized which contained Fentanyl and unknown substances. Nearly $1,300, 3 cellular phones, a loaded handgun and 2 shotguns were also seized. Suspect Wise (Andrews) was arrested and additional charges and arrests are pending a review with the State's Attorney.Vice/Narcotics detectives developed information regarding a heroin distribution network operating throughout St. Mary's County. Detectives began making numerous undercover purchases of heroin from the two main suspects,, andAs the investigation continued, detectives determined the distribution network was operating in Calvert County and surrounding jurisdictions. Detectives utilized existing partnerships with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division-Central South Region and the Calvert County Sheriff's Office as the investigation widened.Search and seizure warrants were obtained for several locations, one of which was a home in Great Mills. Suspect Keara Greer was located inside the home with several children ranging in age from 5 months to 6 years old. A search of the residence revealed thirty-three clear plastic bags containing suspected heroin totaling 13.7 grams with a street value of $1,650. Also seized was a cellular phone, nearly $900.00 in cash and a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta 4-door sedan utilized by Keara Greer and other members of the drug organization.A second warrant for a residence in Prince Frederick was executed with the assistance of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Team. During the search, officers located four plastic bags containing one hundred seventy-five bags of suspected heroin totaling 69.2 grams having a street value of $8,750. Also seized were a quantity of marijuana, cellular phones, a digital scale with residue, packaging materials, almost $1,000.00 in cash, and a 2011 Dodge Nitro. Later, detectives located a 2000 Chevrolet Impala belonging to Suspect Keara Greer, which she utilized to facilitate her distribution operation. That vehicle was seized as well.Detectives obtained two search and seizure warrants for bank accounts connected to Suspect Greer and seized approximately $7,500. In total detectives seized 83 grams of heroin (Valued at more than $10,000), nearly $9,400 in cash, multiple cell phones and three vehicles.Suspects Kearea Greer and Latece Greer were indicted on multiple counts of Distribution of Heroin and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin. Both suspects were located and arrested on 11/17/2016.A third suspect,who was indicted on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Distribution of Heroin arrested on 11/18/2016. Additional charges and arrests are pending.Vice/Narcotics detectives identified, as a distributor of heroin. As a result of evidence recovered during the execution of a search and seizure warrant on his home, he was indicted for Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute., was indicted and subsequently arrested for Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.