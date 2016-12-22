Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Cortez Lenardo Harris, 31, of no fixed address, was carrying a loaded handgun when apprehended.
LA PLATA, Md. (Dec. 22, 2016)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.
OFFICERS LOCATE ROBBERY SUSPECT: On December 17 at 8:29 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Westdale Court in Waldorf for the report of a citizen robbery. Investigation showed the victim was leaving a relative's home when she was confronted by a lone male suspect who displayed a handgun and demanded her purse. The victim complied and the suspect fled. Patrol units set up a perimeter and were notified of a suspicious person who entered a nearby hotel. Officer D. Behm and his K9 partner, Ryker, along with additional officers checked the hotel where they spotted the suspect. Upon being detected, the suspect fled, but was apprehended by the K9 team. The suspect, Cortez Lenardo Harris, 31, of no fixed address, was carrying a loaded handgun. In addition, officers recovered the victim's purse. Harris was charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm. Det. C. Wimberley is investigating.
OFFICERS APPREHEND SUSPECTS IN CAR THEFT: On December 17 at 7 p.m., officers observed an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the parking lot of St. Charles Towne Center. After setting up surveillance, officers observed two males enter the car; they were apprehended without incident. The suspects, both juveniles, were charged with theft. PFC E. Weaver investigated.
ATTEMPTED STRONG-ARM ROBBERY: On December 17 at 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an attempted citizen robbery. Investigation showed the victim was walking to her car when several suspects approached and tried to grab her purse. The suspects fled without getting the woman's purse. PFC J. Foster is investigating.
Michael Howard Williams, 50, of Mechanicsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of PCP, and numerous traffic violations after causing several hit-and-run crashes.
OFFICERS APPREHEND IMPAIRED DRIVER INVOLVED IN MULTIPLE HIT AND RUN CRASHES: On Dec. 16 at 5:04 p.m., officers were notified of a hit-and-run car crash on Marshall Corner Road at Bumpy Oak Road in Pomfret. The driver fled and, according to witnesses, was driving erratically. Officers observed the vehicle near Crain Highway and Charles Street and attempted to stop the driver, at which time the operator struck another car and fled north on Crain Highway. As the suspect approached heavy traffic, officers were able to stop the man by placing a police cruiser in front of his vehicle and behind it. The suspect was apprehended and found to be in possession of suspected PCP. Michael Howard Williams, 50, of Mechanicsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of PCP, and numerous traffic violations. No one was injured in any of the hit-and-run crashes. Cpl. T. Hemsley is continuing the investigation.
THEFTS OF DELIVERED PACKAGES: The CCSO is investigating several thefts of packages that were left at the doorways of private homes. The thefts have occurred mostly during daytime hours, when packages are most visible. The CCSO is advising people to check with delivery companies to see what options are available in lieu of leaving deliveries at home, unattended. As a reminder, the CCSO is urging people to report suspicious activity immediately. In a few cases, neighbors called police when they observed suspects walking to the front door of homes and walking away with boxes. Investigators are pursuing those leads. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering cash rewards for tips that lead to the arrest of suspects involved in these types of thefts. Tipsters may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.
Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.