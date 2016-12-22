Hogan Appoints Charles Countian Director of Maryland Environmental Service

ANNAPOLIS (Dec. 22, 2016)—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Deputy Chief of Staff Roy McGrath as director of Maryland Environmental Service (MES). The director is appointed by the governor, and serves as the chief executive officer and chairman of a nine member Board of Directors. MES is a self-supporting, non-profit public corporation that provides services to government and private sector clients, including dredged material management, water and wastewater treatment, recycling, hazardous materials cleanup, storm water services, and renewable energy.



"I can think of no one better suited to lead an innovative organization like Maryland Environmental Service than Roy McGrath," said Governor Hogan. "Roy's business acumen, deep policy knowledge, and extensive experience in the public and private sectors will deliver tremendous results for Maryland and our great companies and governmental organizations that utilize MES' services."



McGrath has served in the Hogan administration since the governor's inauguration in January 2015, first as the governor's senior advisor and liaison to the Board of Public Works, and subsequently as deputy chief of staff focusing on state business matters and public safety. As Board of Public Works advisor, among responsibilities, he reviewed hundreds of millions of dollars in environmental projects statewide.



Previously, McGrath spent 18 years at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, most recently in the role of vice president of business development, where he was responsible for the $43 million association's revenue functions and business operations. He has also worked for former U.S. Representative Wayne T. Gilchrest (R-MD), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Defense. McGrath is a graduate of the University of Maryland College Park and is an incoming member of the UMCP College of Behavioral and Social Sciences Board of Visitors. He is also a 2016 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Citizens Academy. A lifelong Marylander, McGrath resides in Charles County.



"I am honored and grateful to Governor Hogan for the opportunity to serve in this exciting new role, and I look forward to leading and further strengthening MES at both the governmental and private sector levels," said McGrath. "It has been a privilege to be part of this administration and the governor's senior leadership team, and I am committed to continuing to serve the great State of Maryland."



McGrath takes over for Deputy Director John O'Neill, Jr. who has been serving as Acting Director of MES since the retirement of Jim Harkins in March of 2016.



MES was established in 1970 by the governor and the Maryland General Assembly, and became an independent state agency in 1993. Currently, over 825 MES employees work on 886 environmental projects located in three states, ranging in costs up to $13 million. In fiscal year 2015, MES projects totaled $141 million, with nearly 60 percent going to the private sector.