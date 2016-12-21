MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Dec. 21, 2016)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On Friday, December 2, 2016 at 2:13 pm, Tpr. Mulhearn responded to a business for a reported theft. The victim advised that numerous items had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence on the 43000 block of Marguerite Street in California. The case remains open pending further investigation. (16-MSP-049902)SHOPLIFTING: On Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 7:23 pm, Tpr. Johnson responded to the Ross department store in California for a reported shoplifter in custody. Investigation revealed that Jessie Marie Russell, 33, of Leonardtown, had stolen miscellaneous items. An off-duty Trooper had been standing outside of the establishment when he saw Ms. Russell take off running towards the Target department store. A brief chase ensued, Ms. Russell dropped the stolen items and stopped at the Target intersection. The stolen items were recovered and Ms. Russell was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing and issued a Criminal Citation and a Notice Not to Trespass. (16-MSP-050087)SHOPLIFTING: On Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 5:34 pm, TFC S. Ditoto responded to the Walmart in California for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Katelin Marie Graham, 18, of Drayden and a juvenile male, 17, of Temple Hills, had attempted to steal numerous items. They had used the self checkout, and only scanned approximately half of the items in the cart. The suspects were stopped at the exit of the store and escorted to the Asset Protection Office. Both suspects were issued Notices Not to Trespass. Ms. Graham was issued a Criminal Citation for Theft Less than $1000. The juvenile was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing and released to a guardian. (16-MSP-050496)DRUG ARREST: On Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 5:02 pm, Tpr. Mulhearn initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car on Route 235 at Town Creek Drive. A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of suspected Suboxone, Vyvanse, marijuana, and hypodermic needles. The driver, Matthew Antoine Harper, 26, of Mechanicsville, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. While at the St. Mary's County Detention Center, correction officers located more hypodermic needles as well as a plastic bag containing suspected heroin. Mr. Harper was charged with CDS: Possession- not marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (16-MSP-050648)RESISTING ARREST: On Friday, December 9, 2016, Tpr. Holson initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for a traffic infraction. The driver, Annette Marie Grigsby, 28, of Hollywood, advised Tpr. Holson she had a suspended license. During the encounter, Ms. Grigsby began yelling and drove away from the scene of the traffic stop. Tpr. Holson pursued the vehicle and stopped Ms. Grigsby again. Tpr. Holson told Ms. Grigsby to step out of her vehicle, to which she refused. Ms. Grigsby was eventually removed her from the vehicle. Ms. Grigsby resisted arrest and she remained belligerent during the arrest processing. Ms. Grigsby was charged with resisting arrest and issued appropriate traffic violations. She was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (16-MSP-050993)DRUG ARREST: On Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 6:31 pm, Michael Anthony McCoy, 26, of Lexington Park, responded to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack to retrieve property from a previous arrest. While speaking with Mr. McCoy, Sgt. Newman detected a strong odor of marijuana. Mr. McCoy admitted to having marijuana and a search was conducted. Sgt. Newman found a large quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mr. McCoy was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (16-MSP-051231)DISORDERLY: On Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 5:45 pm, TFC Scarlett and Tpr. Stull responded to the Sheetz on Old Great Mills Road for a reported disorderly subject. Investigation revealed William Tacynec Jr., 43, of California, had been in the parking lot yelling and cursing, apparently intoxicated. Mr. Tacynec came into the store multiple times yelling, cursing, and making obscene gestures. Mr. Tacynec also approached multiple customers in the parking lot. Mr. Tacynec was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (16-MSP-051653)On Friday, December 16, 2016 at 5:22 pm, Tpr. Mulhearn initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for a traffic violation. A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of suspected Methadone and suspected Marijuana. The passenger, Matthew Lucas Smith, 38, of Scotland, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana and issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS Marijuana: Less than 10 grams. Mr. Smith was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (16-MSP-051961)Ian Michael Unkle, 21, of Hollywood, on 11/22/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtLauren Rechelle Carter, 23, of Great Mills, on 11/23/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtDennis Martin Evans, 48, of Piney Point, on 11/24/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtMichael Donell Marshall, 43, of Lexington Park, on 11/21/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtJessie Marie Russell, 33, of Leonardtown, on 12/3/2013 for Violation of ProbationElizangela Obrien Ridgell, 38, of Mechanicsville, on 12/5/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtWilliam Andrew Holt, 30, of Mechanicsville, on 12/5/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtDanyelle Tameka Reed, 32, of La Plata, on 12/7/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtVernon Earl Grinder, 48, of Lusby, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtChristopher Kyle Mccan, 21, of Ridge, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtTracey N. Dove, 50, of Annapolis, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtChristopher Lee Agramonte, 26, of Prince Frederick, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtCody Allen Weber, 38, of Ridge, on 12/10/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtMario Antonie Washington, 28, of Mechanicsville, on 12/10/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtCrystal Lynn Thompson, 32, of Mechanicsville, on 12/12/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtRyan Michael Reffitt, 32, of Lusby, on 12/13/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtLisa Marie Trossbach, 32, of California, on 12/14/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtDonald Emmanuel Wilson, 54, of La Plata, on 12/14/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtJoseph Allen Milburn, 28, of Dameron, on 12/15/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtAngela Marie Hewett, 48, of Supply, NC, on 12/15/2016 for Failure to Appear in CourtRandy Scott Carpenter, 53, of Mechanicsville, on 12/16/2016 for Violation of ProbationAndrew Shane McLain, 39, of California, on 12/3/2016Jonathan Jerode Thomas, 36, of Lexington Park on 12/4/2016Cody Allen Weber, 38, of Waynesville, NC, on 12/10/2016Micaella Sweeny, 22, of Lusby, on 12/11/2016Kristen Michelle Taylor, 27, of Great Mills, on 12/12/2016Olivia Ruth Walther, 21, of Hollywood, on 12/17/2016Thomas James Peacock, 23, of Waldorf, on 12/17/2016Johnie Dunn, 47, of Hillsborough, NC, on 12/17/2016Paul Wayne Thomas, 40, of Bryantown, MD, on 12/18/2016Mauricio Tecan Hernandez, 34, of Lusby, on 12/18/2016Sandra Lynn Cable, 43, of Mechanicsville, on 12/18/2016Julio Cesar Quiros-Acevedo, 49, of Mechanicsville, on 12/19/2016