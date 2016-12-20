 American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 Donates $1,000 to Support Veterans Crisis Services - Southern Maryland Headline News
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 Donates $1,000 to Support Veterans Crisis Services

Posted on

Kitty Dawson, Chairman of National Security and VA&R Programs for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82, based in La Plata (on right) presents a $1,000 donation to Sandy Washington of LifeStyles, Inc. (Submitted photo) Kitty Dawson, Chairman of National Security and VA&R Programs for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82, based in La Plata (on right) presents a $1,000 donation to Sandy Washington of LifeStyles, Inc. (Submitted photo)

LA PLATA, Md. (Dec. 20, 2016)—On Friday, December 16th, a check for $1,000.00 was given to Sandy Washington of LifeStyles, Inc. to support the organization's veterans crisis services. The donation was presented by Kitty Dawson, Chairman of National Security and VA&R Programs for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82, based in La Plata.

This donation supplements a $500.00 donation made in September.

LifeStyles has a program in place to help homeless veterans and about-to-become-homeless veterans. Support includes housing, food, clothing, benefits help, and counseling.

LifeStyles currently supports 47 homeless veterans in Charles County.

Dawson said the donations are made possible by the community through their support for the dinners, raffles, craft fairs, bingo games, and other fund raisers which are held by the Auxiliary throughout the year.
