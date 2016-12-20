Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Christopher Alan David, 26, is accused of selling heroin in Waldorf.
LA PLATA, Md. (Dec. 20, 2016)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.
NARCOTICS DETECTIVES CHARGE MAN WITH DRUG DISTRIBUTION: On December 2, detectives assigned to the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Pin Oak Drive in Waldorf in connection with drug activity at the residence. Upon entering the house, the suspect, Christopher Alan David, 26, fled but was apprehended. Investigators recovered a handgun, pills, marijuana—with an estimated street value of $1300—and heroin with a street value of more than $18,000. David was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Unit are continuing the investigation.
THEFT OF PACKAGES/CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On December 14 at approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Monterey Court in Waldorf for the report of a theft. Investigation showed packages, which had been delivered by UPS, were stolen from the front porch of the house. Further investigation showed packages had also been stolen from a different house in the same neighborhood. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in these cases. Tipsters may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. PFC. S. Hooper is investigating.
SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH: On December 13 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Poorhouse Road at Graymar Lane in La Plata for the report of a crash. Investigation showed the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling west on Poorhouse Road when his truck left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, a 38-year-old male from Waldorf, was trapped but extricated by firefighters. He was flown to a hospital and admitted with critical injuries. Cpl. B. Saunders of the Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.
