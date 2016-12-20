Local Government Schedule Changes for Christmas, New Year Holiday Season

College of Southern Maryland



CSM will close for its winter break at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22. All offices and facilities at all campuses will be unavailable until the college resumes normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 3, including Continuing Education courses. CSM's January term for credit courses begins Jan. 4 and concludes Jan. 23.



Over the winter break, registration and access to all online services is available through my.CSMD services. The following offices will monitor email during the break: Admissions at askme@csmd.edu, Bursar's Office at bursarsoffice@csmd.edu, Continuing Education at ConEdOps@csmd.edu, Financial Assistance at finaid@csmd.edu, Registrar at webreg@csmd.edu and Veterans Benefits at veteransbenefits@csmd.edu.



A complete calendar for CSM is available at



Motor Vehicle Administration



The Maryland Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) will close all offices on Saturday, December 24, 2016, and Monday December 26, 2016, in observance of the Christmas holiday. All full-service Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations also will be closed. MVA's ten self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open.



All MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.



Customers are encouraged to Skip the Trip and visit



For additional information, please log on to our website or call the MVA's Customer Service Center at 1-800-950-1MVA (1682).



Charles County Public Schools



All Charles County public schools will be closed for winter break from Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2. Schools reopen for students and teachers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Administrative offices are closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during winter break.



The following is the indoor pool schedule for Henry E. Lackey and North Point high schools, and the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School.



• Friday, Dec. 23, open from 1 to 8 p.m.;



• Closed Dec. 24-Dec. 26;



• Pools open 1 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 27-Dec. 30;



• Closed Dec. 31—Jan. 2.



Charles County Public Schools posts calendar information on the school system website,



St. Mary's County Public Schools



All St. Mary's County Public Schools and Offices will be closed to the public from Monday, December 26, 2016, through Monday, January 2, 2017. All schools and offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.



Calvert County Government



The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in observance of the New Year's holiday. In addition:



• The three county senior centers will close Monday, Jan. 2 and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.



• North Beach Community Center will close Saturday, Dec. 31, Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2.



• Mt. Hope, Northeast, Harriet E. Brown and Southern community centers will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2.



• County bus service will close Saturday, Dec. 31, Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operating hours resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.



• Flag Ponds Nature Park will close New Year's Day only.



• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will open from 1-4:30 p.m. New Year's Day and close Monday, Jan.2.



• Kings Landing Park will open with normal hours during the New Year's holiday weekend.



• Calvert Marine Museum will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and close



New Year's Day. Normal hours will resume Monday, Jan. 2.



• All county convenience centers and the Appeal Landfill will close Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. and close New Year's Day. Normal operating hours will resume Monday, Jan. 2.



• Edward Hall Aquatic Center will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and be closed New Year's Day. Normal hours will resume Monday, Jan. 2.



• Calvert Library locations will close New Year's Day. The libraries will open with normal hours Monday, Jan. 2.



• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open regular operating hours New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.



Charles County Government



The County Administrator approved the following holiday closures and modified operating schedules for the months of December 2016 and January 2017:



Friday, Dec. 23



•All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed at 1 p.m.



•Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.



Saturday, Dec. 24



•The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers will be closed at 2 p.m.



•Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.



•VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.



•Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.



Sunday, Dec. 25



•The Crain Memorial Welcome Center and Port Tobacco Village (Port Tobacco Courthouse, Burch House, Stagg Hall) will be closed.



•Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.



•Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.



Monday, Dec. 26



•All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.



•The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.



•Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.



•Charles County Health Department will be closed.



•The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.



•Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the entire week, Tuesday, December 27 through Saturday, December 31—note this a change to the printed recycling schedule.



Saturday, Dec. 31



•Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.



•The Nanjemoy Community Center and all other senior centers will be closed.



•VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.



Sunday, Jan. 1



•All indoor pools will be closed for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).



•The Crain Memorial Welcome Center and Port Tobacco Village (Port Tobacco Courthouse, Burch House, Stagg Hall) will be closed.



Monday, Jan. 2



•All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.



•The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.



•The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.



•Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the entire week, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 7.



•Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.



•Charles County Health Department will be closed.



Monday, Jan. 16



•All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.



•All school-based community centers will be closed.



•All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m.–9 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).



•The Nanjemoy Community Center and all other senior centers will be closed.



•VanGO will operate on a reduced holiday schedule. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg. will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.



•The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.



•Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.



•Charles County Health Department will be closed.



For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.



St. Mary's County Government



All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen Tuesday, December 27 at their normal time. Offices will also be closed Monday, January 2, 2017 for the New Years holiday and reopen Tuesday, January 3.



The St. Andrews Landfill, six Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will not operate Sunday, December 25 in observance of Christmas and Sunday, January 1, 2017 in observance of New Years.



Additionally, the six convenience centers will open at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, as well as Monday and Tuesday, December 26 and 27. This early opening serves as a convenience to citizens and accommodates the expected increase in usage of the facilities during the holiday season. Landfill hours of operation will remain at 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. STS will operate until 6 p.m. on December 24. Regular schedules resume December 26.



The St. Andrews Landfill, six Convenience Centers and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will operate under normal business hours December 31 and January 2.



The St. Andrew's Landfill and six Convenience Centers will serve as Christmas tree collection points. Citizens can drop off trees free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites December 26 through January 31, 2017. Last year, nearly 4 tons of Christmas trees were collected. The trees are mixed with collected yard waste and ground into mulch. A little more than 6,000 tons of mulch is made available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and provided to the St. Mary's County citizens at no charge while supplies last.



St. Mary's County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed December 23–26 for Christmas and January 1 and 2, 2017 for New Years.



