Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Dec. 20, 2016)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract award that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00060 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0114) recurring logistics services of F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Sustainment services to be provided include ground maintenance; action request resolution; depot activation; Automatic Logistics Information System; operations and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); Orlando, Florida (32 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); El Segundo, California (7 percent); and Greenville, South Carolina (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2017. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement; fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); non-DoD Participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $132,452,903, will be obligated at time of award, $89,100,407 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($79,604,949; 44 percent); Marine Corps ($47,572,973; 26 percent); Navy ($25,710,013; 14 percent); non-DoD participants ($22,663,209; 13 percent); and FMS customers ($5,617,850; 3 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales Program. The, is the contracting activity.