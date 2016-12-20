Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON (Dec. 20, 2016)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract award that pertain to local Navy activities.
Contract for Dec. 15, 2016
Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $181,168,994 for modification P00060 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0114) recurring logistics services of F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Sustainment services to be provided include ground maintenance; action request resolution; depot activation; Automatic Logistics Information System; operations and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); Orlando, Florida (32 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); El Segundo, California (7 percent); and Greenville, South Carolina (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2017. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement; fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); non-DoD Participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $132,452,903, will be obligated at time of award, $89,100,407 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($79,604,949; 44 percent); Marine Corps ($47,572,973; 26 percent); Navy ($25,710,013; 14 percent); non-DoD participants ($22,663,209; 13 percent); and FMS customers ($5,617,850; 3 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales Program. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.