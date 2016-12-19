Armed Robber Admits to Violent Fast Food Restaurant Robbery

GREENBELT, Md. (Dec. 19, 2016)—Rodney Levon Davis, age 47, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, pleaded guilty on December 14, 2016, to robbery, and to using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during the robbery of a fast food restaurant in Hyattsville.



The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Chief Hank Stawinski of the Prince George's County Police Department; and Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks.



According to his plea agreement, on December 24, 2014, Davis approached a fast food restaurant on Landover Road in Hyattsville, Maryland wearing a hooded jacket and an "Iron Man" mask. At the entrance, Davis brandished a revolver at an employee. The victim stated that he did not have a key to the safe and that the manager was not present. Davis shoved the revolver into the victim's back and threatened to shoot the victim if the victim didn't comply with his demands. Davis then hid behind a brick wall and waited for the manager to return to the restaurant.



Once the manager arrived, Davis used the revolver to enter the restaurant and directed the victim, manager and several other employees into the manager's office. Davis demanded that the manager open the safe, from which Davis stole money.



While the employees were in the manager's office, Davis discharged the revolver. He also sprayed lighter fluid on the wall and floor, and ignited the lighter fluid. Davis and the employees rushed out of the office to the front of the restaurant. Davis removed additional money from the cash registers and fled. The manager chased after Davis and Davis fired at least two shots, which struck the side of the restaurant.



Davis got into his vehicle and drove away. Prince George's County police attempted to stop Davis' vehicle, but Davis led them on a high speed chase. Eventually, Davis stopped his vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Marlboro Pike and Nova Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers arrested Davis and seized the "Iron Man" mask, a bag containing $2,095, a revolver which contained three spent cartridges and three live rounds, and bottles of lighter fluid. Approximately $73 stolen from the restaurant was not recovered.



Davis subsequently admitted that he robbed the restaurant because he was upset that his employment with that restaurant had been terminated.



Davis and the government have agreed that if the Court accepts the plea agreement Davis will be sentenced to between 121 months and 14 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang scheduled sentencing for March 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.



United States Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein commended the FBI, Prince George's County Police Department and Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office for their work in the investigation and prosecution. Mr. Rosenstein thanked Assistant United States Attorneys Thomas M. Sullivan and Menaka S. Kalaskar, who are prosecuting the case.