State Police Deal with 370 Crashes Statewide Saturday

PIKESVILLE, Md. (Dec. 18, 2016)—Updated information regarding Maryland State Police response to traffic crashes resulting from yesterday's weather indicates troopers responded to more than 370 crashes across the state, most of which were minor, or did not involve personal injury.



From midnight Friday, December 16th until midnight yesterday, Maryland state troopers responded to 377 traffic crashes. Of those, 56 involved personal injury, 131 involved disabling damage to one or more vehicles and 190 were crashes in which the vehicles involved sustained only minor damage and could be driven from the scene. During the period, troopers provided assistance to 95 disabled vehicles and stranded motorists.



The largest crash Maryland State Police responded to occurred about 5:30 a.m. yesterday, when 15 vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash on the inner loop of I-695 at Rt. 702. The crash occurred when drivers lost control of their vehicles because of black ice in the area. Nine people were transported to Franklin Square Hospital and Bayview Hospital, although no injuries were reported to be serious. The crash required portions of I-695 to remain closed for six hours.



Troopers from the College Park and Forestville barracks in Prince George's County responded to a combined 60 crashes yesterday. Frederick Barrack troopers handled 33 crashes, while troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack in Baltimore County dealt with 34 crashes. Troopers at the Hagerstown Barrack responded to 23 crashes and troopers from the Salisbury and Berlin barracks handled 27 and 24 crashes respectively.