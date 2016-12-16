Arsonists Sought in Waldorf, Lexington Park Fires

Eric White, age 40, is wanted for intentionally setting fire to his home after an argument with his wife. The home was occupied by his wife and children at the time. (MVA file photo)

CHARLES COUNTY, Md.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md.

(Dec. 15, 2016)—Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office and the Charles County Sheriff's Office are investigating a house fire at 6706 Coati Court in Waldorf of Charles County. At the time of the fire, the house was occupied by Ms. Leandrea White and her children. Ms. White was alerted to the fire after hearing loud noises coming from the first floor. The investigation has revealed the fire was intentionally set by Eric White, age 40, her husband, after a domestic dispute occurred. Waldorf and local volunteer fire departments were alerted to the fire around 6:57 this morning. The fire occurred in a two story, single family dwelling and caused approximately $35,000 in damages. Ms. White and children have been displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by family and friends.As a result of the investigation, Eric White has been charged with First Degree Arson, Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Malicious Burning and Reckless Endangerment. At this time, investigators are attempting to locate Eric White. Anyone with any information in reference to this fire and/or the whereabouts of Eric White are asked to call the State Fire Marshal's Office at 443-550-6820 or the Maryland State Police at 301-392-1200.(Dec. 15, 2016)—The State Fire Marshal's Office was requested to respond for a fire investigation at Queen Anne Park Apartment Complex located at 46759 Marshal Blvd in Lexington Park of St. Mary's County. The Bay District and local volunteer fire departments were alerted to the fire earlier today around 9:32 am. The two alarm fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. An occupant, identified as Ineisha Young, was awakened by noise coming from the rear deck of her apartment. Ms. Young was confronted with a loud explosion and fire on the deck of her second floor apartment. Ms. Young, her four year old daughter and other occupants of the apartment building were able to escape without injury. Several occupants have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damages due to the fire are estimated to be around $350,000. The investigation has revealed two individuals were witnessed fleeing from the rear of the apartment building towards the wooded area.Anyone with information in reference to this fire and the identification of the individuals is urged to call the State Fire Marshal's Office, Southern Region at 443-550-6820 or the Anonymous Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.