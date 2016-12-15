St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Michael Austin Mattingly, age 21, of Mechanicsville, has been charged with crashing into a disable vehicle and hitting an on-duty deputy while under the influence.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

On December 7, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Corporal Shaun Carberry was assisting a disabled vehicle, a Pontiac Sunfire, on Chaptico Road in the area of Budds Creek Road, when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed, the driver of the striking vehicle, Michael Austin Mattingly, age 21, of Mechanicsville, left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the disabled vehicle, which subsequently struck Corporal Carberry. As Corporal Carberry saw the oncoming vehicle, he pushed the driver of the disabled vehicle out of harm's way to avoid the driver being struck. The operator of the striking vehicle, Mattingly, remained on scene. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Driving Under the Influence.Corporal Carberry was transported to Prince George's Hospital where he remains for the treatment of serious non-life threatening injuries.The Collision Unit Reconstruction Unit assisted patrol deputies with the preliminary investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Peacher at 301-475-4200, ext. *8065.On September 9, detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Special Operations Division began investigating Kimberly Ann Lashley, age 44, of Leonardtown for a reported criminal sexual relationship with a male juvenile.Information received by the Sheriff's Office suggested Lashley was actively involved in an ongoing sexual relationship with a male juvenile who was residing with Lashley in the Leonardtown area. The investigation conducted by Detective Corporal Robert Merritt revealed evidence of a sexual relationship between the juvenile and Lashley, beginning in the summer of 2016 and continuing through the onset of the investigation. Detective Merritt also discovered that during the summer months of 2016, Lashley hosted numerous parties where alcohol was available to several juveniles in attendance and witnesses stated Lashley purchased alcohol for the juveniles. Witnesses also reported that on several occasions, Lashley consumed alcohol with them at her home.Lashley was charged with her sexual relationship with the male victim, and she pled guilty to one count of a Fourth Degree Sex Offense and one count of a Second Degree Assault on November 11, during an appearance in front of St. Mary's County Circuit Court Judge Karen Abrams. Lashley's sentencing has been deferred pending the completion of a Pre-Sentence Investigation.On November 27, the St. Mary's County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a citizen who located a deceased subject at Point Lookout State Park in Point Lookout, Maryland.Patrol deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded and initiated the investigation. Detectives and Crime Lab personnel of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation with the assistance of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police and the Prince George's County Police Department.Deputies arrived on scene and located a deceased subject, later identified as Ashley Vaughn Thompson, age 31, of Temple Hills, partially in the water at Point Lookout State Park. The investigation revealed, Thompson was reported as a missing person to the Prince George's County Police Department a few weeks prior, and around the same time, his vehicle was recovered on the property of Point Lookout State Park.The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office recognizes the Prince George's County Police Department and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police for their assistance with the investigation.Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Skyler LeFave at 301-475-4200, ext. *1983.11/02/2016 BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 26000 block of Majestic Oak Court in Mechanicsville. Nothing appeared to be stolen. CASE# 62428-1611/02/2016 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 28000 block of Pastor Court in Mechanicsville. Deputy M. McCuen is investigating the case. CASE# 62384-1611/02/2016 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered multiple motor vehicles and stole property in the John Wayne Estates neighborhood in Mechanicsville. Cpl. S. Kerby is investigating the cases. CASE# 62316-16, 62317-16, 62321-16, 62327-16, 62332-16, 62336-16, 623741-16 and 62411-1611/18/2016 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property on Daniel Circle in Mechanicsville. DFC Kerby is investigating the case. CASE# 59209-1611/18/2016 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLES: Unknown suspect(s) entered multiple motor vehicles and stole property in the Breton Bay/Society Hill neighborhood. The investigation is continuing, and multiple deputies are investigating. CASE# 59377-16, 59379-16, 59381-16, 59383-16, 59396-16, 59399-16, and 59405-1611/21/2016 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 46000 block of Flower Drive in Lexington Park. CASE# 59785-1611/21/2016 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property on Bob Guy Lane in Leonardtown. CASE# 59921-1611/23/2016 BREAKING AND ENTERING TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 22000 block of Fox Ridge Road in Lexington Park. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle. Deputy J. Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 60272-1611/24/2016 BREAKING AND ENTERING TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 38000 block of Robert Lacey Road in Abell. DFC C. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 60398-1611/24/2016 CDS VIOLATION: A daytime cleanup worker at the St. Mary's County Adult Detention Center found suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia inside a female hygiene disposal box. Deputy T. Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 60397-1611/25/2016 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 25000 block of Arrowhead Court in Chaptico. Cpl. S. Kerby is investigating the case. CASE# 60523-1611/26/2016 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 46000 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by Dep. D. Smith. CASE# 60702-1611/26/2016 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 23000 block of Upland Drive in Bushwood. Nothing appears to be removed from the vehicle. Dep. A. Manns is investigating the case. CASE# 60694-1611/26/2016 RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: Dep. D Smith was investigating a burglary when he heard what appeared to be a gunshot fired behind the Weiss on Great Mills Road. A check of the area revealed a casing and a search for the suspect was performed with negative results. Dep. D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 60712-1611/28/2016 ROBBERY: A victim was standing in line at Walmart holding her phone when a suspect came up behind the victim and struck an area of the victim's hand causing the phone/wallet to fall to the ground. The suspect picked up the phone/wallet and fled the scene. The phone was recovered and the investigation is continuing. CASE# 60859-1611/29/2016 BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Over the weekend, unknown suspect(s) removed property from multiple motor vehicles parked at Metcom in Hollywood. Deputy G. Muschette is investigating the case. CASE# 60901-1612/08/2016 BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours of 12/6 into 12/7, unknown suspect(s) entered a victim's vehicle and stole property in the 22000 block of Orchard Court in Leonardtown. Deputy D. Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 626414-1612/08/2016 PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) caused property destruction to a motor vehicle parked in the area of Medley's Neck Road and Belvidere Lane in Leonardtown. DFC C. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 62529-1612/08/2016 THEFT: Between 12/06 and 12/07, unknown suspect(s) stole property from a construction site in the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. Cpl. J. Kirkner is investigating the case. CASE# 62529-1612/08/2016 THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole wire from a construction site in the 23000 block of Superstition Way in California. Dep. J. Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 62529-1612/2/2016 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 22000 block of Hayden Court in Lexington Park. Dep. J. Bush is investigating the case.CASE# 61677-1612/2/2016 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 22000 block of Hayden Court in Leonardtown. Nothing appeared to be stolen. Dep. J. Bush is investigating the case.12/2/2016 MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a motor vehicle from the 22000 block of Goddard Court in Leonardtown. Dep. T. Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 67659-1612/4/2016 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 44000 block of Dry Creek Lane in Leonardtown. The suspect(s) stole property and caused extensive damage to the residence. Dep. T. Payne is investigating. CASE# 62077-1612/4/2016 PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) damaged a mailbox, yard sign, wooden Christmas decorations on Oakley Road, Bayside Road, and Abell Road in Bushwood. Cpl. J. Kirkner, Cpl. E. Johnson, and DFC. K. Flerlage is investigating the cases. CASE# 62058-16, 62078-16, 62080-16, 62081-16, 62082-16, 62097-16, and 62101-16