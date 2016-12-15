NSWC Dahlgren Division Human Resources Specialist Wins Annual NAVSEA Warfare Center Award

Ally Regan was honored with the 2016 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Center Human Resources Division Award—known as the "The Philip Heiler Award for Human Resources Excellence". The award citation recognized Regan, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Staffing and Classification Branch Head, for outstanding recruitment and staffing leadership. She was also recognized for significant contributions to the NAVSEA Warfare Center human resources community as the lead for the staffing community of practice. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)

DAHLGREN, Va.

(Dec. 15, 2016)—A government human resources specialist was honored with an award for outstanding recruitment and staffing leadership at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), the Navy announced Dec. 14.Ally Regan received the 2016 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Center Human Resources Division Award—known as the "The Philip Heiler Award for Human Resources Excellence"—during the Warfare Center Workforce Council meeting in Carderock, Md., last month."I am honored to receive this particular award," said Regan. "The Phillp Heiler Award carries a lot of meaning to me personally as it is named in honor of my former Human Resources director and mentor. I have been blessed with the opportunity to grow and develop professionally among a fantastic human resources team within Dahlgren Division."The award—granted to one NAVSEA Warfare Center human resources employee or group annually—recognizes outstanding accomplishments that results in: developing or improving a human resources product or process; furthering the state-of-the-art within the human resources discipline; or making significant contributions that enhance the missions of the supported technical organization."Despite her holding a very demanding job, Ms. Regan's dedication to helping the larger Warfare Center human resources community has had a very positive impact and is indicative of her commitment to supporting the warfighter," said Alex Farley, NSWCDD Human Resources director.The impact increased as Regan—the NSWCDD Staffing and Classification Branch Head—established strategies and plans, conducted recruiter training, and directed the sourcing of candidates throughout the hiring process.Consequently, recruiting at NSWCDD resulted in the external hiring of 412 employees and more than 50 Navy Pathways interns in fiscal year 2015The Pathways Internship Program provides college degree-seeking students with exposure to public service while enhancing their educational experience, and possibly providing financial aid to support their educational goals.The recruiting impact continued to flourish in fiscal year 2016 as the command hired an additional 367 employees and 67 Navy Pathways interns."Ms. Regan's team has effectively managed this workload, leveraging direct hire and expedited hiring authorities," said Farley.Moreover, as the NAVSEA Warfare Center Staffing Community of Practice functional lead, Regan was recognized for fostering collaboration across the Warfare Center divisions by regularly holding staffing community of practice telephone conferences, planning face-to-face meetings and ensuring that there is a high degree of information sharing throughout the community."I am truly appreciative of past and present mentors across the Warfare Center enterprise that have impressed upon me the importance of the work we do, those we serve and the true meaning of customer service," said Regan. "I look forward to coming to work each day and am fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful teammates that challenge me to be better every day."