Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Donations Requested for "Fill the Fire Truck" Food Drive
The Charles County Department of Emergency Services, in partnership with the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Associations, is now accepting donations of canned goods and other non-perishable food items on behalf of the Southern Maryland Food Bank. Donated items can be dropped off at the Charles County Department of Emergency Services (10425 Audie Lane, La Plata), or any one of the 18 participating volunteer fire and EMS stations within the county. Visit
www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/maps/volunteer-fire-and-ems for the location nearest you.
The "Fill the Fire Truck" food drive will conclude on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
For more information, contact Bill Smith, Volunteer Fire/EMS Coordinator at 301-934-3581, or Sandy Filer, Assistant to the Director, at 301-609-3401. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Warming Centers Available During the 2016-2017 Winter Season
The public buildings listed below are available as warming centers during regular business hours for frigid temperatures during the 2016- 2017 winter season:
Capital Clubhouse, 3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf
Open 9 a.m.—9 p.m. Daily
Charles County Public Library, all branches
La Plata Branch, 2 Garrett Avenue., La Plata
P.D. Brown Memorial Branch, 50 Village Street., Waldorf
Potomac Branch, 3225 Ruth B. Swan Drive, Indian Head
Waldorf West, 10405 O'Donnell Place, Waldorf
All branches open:
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.—8 p.m.
Friday: 1 p.m.—5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.—5 p.m.
Department of Community Services, 8190 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco
Lobby hours:
Monday—Friday: 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
Nanjemoy Community Center, 4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy
Monday—Friday: 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
Richard R. Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles Street, La Plata
Monday—Friday: 9 a.m.—4 p.m.
If you require a warming shelter or know of someone in need of shelter after hours, please contact the Charles County Sheriff's Department at 301-932-2222.
Health Department Reminds Residents to Vaccinate Pets against Rabies
The Charles County Department of Health announced yesterday, Dec. 8, a skunk recovered in the town of Indian Head tested positive for rabies. Although rabies is common to our area, it is important for residents to be aware of the problem and ensure their pets are vaccinated against rabies.
Rabies is a disease of animals and people, and the virus is spread through the saliva of a rabid animal. Usually this occurs when a rabid animal bites or scratches another animal or person, but secondary exposure can occur from saliva off of the coat or fur of an animal that was exposed to a rabid animal. The virus may get into the body through open cuts or wounds, or through the eyes, nose, or mouth. Domesticated animals like dogs, cats, and ferrets can get rabies from wild animals such as raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats, and opossums.
To help deter the spread of rabies, stay away from wild or unfamiliar animals, keep your pets away from wild animals and get your pets vaccinated. For more information, log on to www.CharlesCountyHealth.org. For questions concerning rabies, call the Division of Environmental Health at 301-609-6751. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Winter Edition of the GUIDE Available Online Dec. 7
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism winter edition of The GUIDE is available online starting Wednesday, Dec. 7 at www.CharlesCountyParks.com. Online registration for most programs is available. The winter Guide is online only.
The GUIDE is a convenient resource listing current activities offered by the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism. The GUIDE features classes, trips, and activities for everyone from toddlers to seniors, including leisure classes, swim lessons, sports programs, school-based recreation center programs and registration details.
For more information on other events and opportunities offered by the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/rpt/recreation/recreation or call 301-932-3470.
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Tri-County Animal Shelter December Promotions
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following December monthly promotions and reminders:
Homes 4 the Holidays Month (Thursday, Dec. 1- Sunday, Dec. 31)
This holiday adoption drive saves the lives of orphan pets and raises awareness about the importance of pet adoption. During the month of December, the Tri-County Animal Shelter is reducing the adoption fee to $100 for dogs and $10 for cats. Help our animals find the forever home they deserve.
Keep Pets Safe during Winter
Remember your outdoor furry friends this winter by being mindful of the temperature. Even with a fur coat, pets should be kept inside during extreme temperatures. Always check your car hood. Because cats like the warmth of a car engine, bang on the hood or honk the horn before starting your car. Also, remember to wipe off your cat or dog's paws. Their paws can pick up toxic chemicals from outside and need to be checked for cracked or bleeding paws. For more pet safety tips, visit
www.Ready.gov.
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit
www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/es/animalshelter/tri-county-animal-shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your "purrfect" pet. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Planning Commission Public Hearing ZTA 16-144 Rescheduled for Jan. 23
The Planning Commission agenda item, Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 16-144 public hearing scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 is rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in the Commissioners' meeting room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).
To learn more about the Planning Commission or to view Planning Commission Meeting agendas visit, www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/commissioners/boards/planning-commission.
For more information, contact Clerk to the Planning Commission, Theresa Pickeral, at 301-638-2409 or PickerTh@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Residents Encouraged to Prepare for Winter Season
Winter storms can range from a moderate snow over a few hours to a blizzard with blinding, wind-driven snow lasting several days. Many winter storms are accompanied by dangerously low temperatures and sometimes by strong winds, icing, sleet, and freezing rain. Regardless of the severity of a winter storm, it is important to be prepared for winter weather before it strikes. Wednesday, Dec. 21 marks the first day of winter, the Department of Emergency Services encourages residents to take steps to ensure a safe season.
Your home:
• Winterize your home by insulating walls and attics, caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows. This includes structures for livestock and pets.
• Clear rain gutters. Repair roof leaks and cut away tree branches that could fall on a house or other structure during a storm.
• Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.
• Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected every year. Have sufficient heating fuel. You may become isolated in your home and regular fuel sources may be cut off. Store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood for your fireplace or wood-burning stove. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and kept clear.
• Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure everyone in your house knows how to use them. House fires pose an additional risk, as more people turn to alternate heating sources without taking the necessary safety precautions.
• Learn how to shut off water valves (in case a pipe bursts).
Your vehicle:
• Ensure antifreeze levels are sufficient to avoid freezing.
• Check your battery and ignition system. It should be in top condition and battery terminals should be clean.
• Keep a full tank of gas. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.
• Ensure heater and defroster work properly.
• Check oil for level and weight. Heavier oils congeal faster at low temperatures and do not lubricate as well.
• Repair any problems with wiper equipment and maintain proper washer fluid level.
• Make sure tires have adequate tread. All-weather radials are usually adequate for most winter conditions.
• Prepare an emergency kit including: shovel, windshield scraper, flashlight, blanket, tow rope, booster cables, emergency flares, and rock salt.
Winter Weather:
The National Weather Service urges residents to keep abreast of local forecasts and warnings and familiarize themselves with key weather terminology.
• Frost/Freeze Warning—Below freezing temperatures are expected.
• Freezing Rain—Rain that freezes when it hits the ground, creating a coating of ice.
• Sleet—Rain that turns to ice pellets before reaching the ground causing roads to freeze and become slippery.
• Winter Weather Advisory—Winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences and may be hazardous.
• Winter Storm Watch—A winter storm is possible in your area.
• Winter Storm Warning—A winter storm is occurring or will soon occur in your area.
• Blizzard Warning—Sustained winds or frequent gusts to 35 miles per hour or greater and considerable amounts of falling or blowing snow (reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile) are expected to prevail for a period of three hours or longer.
For additional information on winter weather and safety tips, visit: www.ready.gov/winter-weather.