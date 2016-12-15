Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Dec. 15, 2016)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P0005 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-16-D-1000) to exercise an option for VH-3D/VH-60 Executive Helicopter Special Progressive Aircraft Rework sustainment support services. Services to be provided include security, project engineering, integrated logistics support, VIP Helicopter training, and program support for the Presidential Helicopters Program. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in November 2022. No funding will be obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0020) for the procurement of 253 full-rate production Lot VII integrated defensive electronic countermeasures AN/ALE-55 fiber optic towed decoys for the F/A-18E/F aircraft, including logistics and engineering technical support. Work will be performed at Nashua, New Hampshire (30 percent); Chelmsford Essex, United Kingdom (22 percent); Rochester, New York (9 percent); Fremont, California (6 percent); San Diego, California (5 percent); Landenburg, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Toledo, Ohio (1 percent); and various other locations in the continental U.S. (25 percent). Work is expected to be completed December 2018. Fiscal 2017 procurement ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $19,667,739 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.---PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (Dec 13, 2016)—Precise Systems announces the award of a five-year, $54M task order to provide Program Management support services to NAVAIR, PMA-231, E-2/C-2 Program Office. PMA-231 serves as the Navy's agent for overall management of E-2/C-2 weapon system acquisition. Precise Systems is a well-established small business with a history of successfully supporting large NAVAIR program offices in their transitions from development to production and sustainment. The Precise Team is comprised of subcontractors Wyle, Deloitte and LTS Consulting, all established service providers for PMA-231. The Team will provide International Business/Foreign Military Sales, Financial, Acquisition, Engineering, and Logistics Management services to sustain the lifecycle of E-2 and C-2 aircraft.Precise Systems is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Lexington Park, MD, adjacent to the Naval Air Station at Patuxent River, MD. Field office locations include Odon, IN, San Diego, CA, and Havelock, NC. Since our founding in 1990, Precise Systems has grown by providing consistent quality-drive results in our services and solutions. Today, our staff of over 280 highly-skilled professionals are effective in delivering the expertise to streamline the acquisition process, address complex engineering challenges and integrate IT and knowledge management solutions. From coast to coast, Precise Systems commits ourselves to providing the highest quality support and services to our Government partners.---OKLAHOMA CITY and ATLANTA (Dec. 5, 2016)—The FSB-POND Joint Venture was awarded a contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington for architectural and engineering services for the Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization (PAR) Complex. This $250M aviation facility at Joint Base Andrews will support the proposed Boeing 747-8, a 4-engine, wide-bodied commercial aircraft, which will be modified to fit the Air Force's needs. This aircraft will be configured to allow the President to fulfill the roles of Chief Executive, Commander in Chief, and Head of State while on board.The intent of the Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization (PAR) Program is to replace the aging VC-25A aircraft fleet which is the military version of the Boeing 747-200 aircraft. These aircraft are currently used to transport the President of the United States, as well as other senior leaders. The aircraft goes by the call sign Air Force One when the President is on board. The current fleet is reaching the end of their service lives, which requires increased maintenance time and costs.Frankfurt Short Bruza Associates PC (FSB) headquartered in Oklahoma City, will provide architect and engineer of record services for the aviation facility. Pond, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, will provide engineer of record services for all site, infrastructure and fueling systems. FSB is known for delivering quality, award-winning projects with high customer satisfaction on flightline facilities across the United States including aircraft hangar facilities for clients ranging from the Department of Defense to Commercial Airlines. Pond is an industry leading fueling, airfield, and aerospace design firm, having completed over 2,000 fueling projects and 120 airfield projects across 460 base and civilian locations worldwide, including Joint Base Andrews.