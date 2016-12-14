Charles Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Board approves 2017-18 calendar, students to start post Labor Day
The Board of Education at its Dec. 13 meeting approved the Charles County Public Schools 2017-18 school calendar. The calendar meets the requirements included in the Governor's executive order and includes a start date for students of Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Other changes for the calendar for next school year include:
• Schools and offices are closed Nov. 22-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday
• Winter break for students and teachers is Dec. 25, 2017, through Jan. 1, 2018
• Spring break is March 30 through April 3. Schools reopen for students and teachers on Tuesday, April 4.
• The last day of school for students is Friday, June 15, 2018 (with five inclement weather days built into the school calendar)
• The last day of school for teachers is Monday, June 18, 2018 (with five inclement weather days)
Any inclement weather days not used during the school year will be deleted from the end of the school year in the following order: June 15, June 14, June 13, June 12 and June 11.
Earlier this school year, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced an executive order requiring all public schools to open no earlier than the day after Labor Day and end for students by June 15. The Board examined two options developed by staff and surveyed the community on the options to gather feedback.
A copy of the approved calendar is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/aboutus/calendar/BoardApprovedCalendar201718.pdf .
School Naming Committee submits recommendations
The Charles County Public Schools 2016 Elementary School Naming Advisory Committee made recommendations to the Board of Education at its Dec. 13 monthly meeting.
The eight-member committee is composed of individuals selected by Board members, including a student representative. Naming committee members are Mary Pat Berry, Kimberly Clements, Marvin Harris, Colleen Longhi, Austun Reid, Lourdes Sagun, Cecelia Spinks and Tina Wilson. The group elected Longhi to serve as its chairman.
The committee accepted naming nominations from the community as well as solicited ideas. The group considered 26 names for the new elementary school, which will be built off Billingsley Road in White Plains. Construction will begin early next year and the school will open at the start of the 2018-19 school year.
Board policy requires that schools be named for either deceased persons or places of significance to Charles County. The committee will offer three recommendations. The recommendations, in alphabetical order, are:
• Charles E. Carrington Elementary School
• Ronald G. Cunningham Elementary School
• Margaret Jamieson Thornton Elementary School
The committee's full report, including background information on each name recommendation, is posted on BoardDocs. A link to BoardDocs, which includes all Board of Education agendas, report items, policies and minutes, is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com .
The Board of Education will vote on a name at its Jan. 10, 2017, meeting.
Legislators, Board of Education discuss issues
Southern Maryland legislators expressed their support for education at the Board of Education's annual legislative breakfast while learning about the school system's economic impact and special education challenges.
"You are doing everything about right, right now," said Senate President Thomas "Mike" Miller, who represents District 27 which includes part of Charles County. Miller said legislators are interested in raising the level of quality of teachers, and using the best teachers to focus on the kids with the highest needs. "That's the future," he told the Board and Superintendent.
The annual breakfast is a time for the Board of Education and Charles County's legislative delegation to share information, concerns and educational issues before the Maryland General Assembly convenes in January.
Superintendent Kimberly Hill introduced a presentation showing the economic value of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS). "People always hear how education is a drain on taxpayers' money, but what does that investment lead to?" Hill said. The study, conducted by Beacon, an independent research group from Salisbury University, shows CCPS is a major contributor to Charles County's economy. Every $1 dollar from the CCPS operating budget that is spent and retained in the local economy results in total county spending of $1.81. CCPS makes an impact as the largest employer in Charles County, with nearly 2,375 of its 3,542 employees living in the county. Every CCPS job supports an additional .49 jobs in the local economy, according to the report.
The study also explores the economic value of academic degrees awarded and the impact CCPS has on reducing public costs while increasing economic development opportunities. A complete copy of the Beacon report can be found at www.ccboe.com/aboutus/fastfacts.php.
Hill directed the discussion to the increase in the number of special education students enrolling in CCPS. Hill said CCPS provides a pathway for students to careers and college, as well as offers a safety net for kids. Special education, she said, is one of those safety nets.
Amy Hollstein, deputy superintendent, explained the costs associated with providing services to both special education and non-English speaking students. "Last year, Charles County was No. 1 in the state for English Language Learners (ELL) coming into the school system." Hollstein told the stories of three special education students, showing how different levels of services can cost between $14,699 per student for most special education students to $42,296 per special education student needing the highest level of care. The average operating cost per pupil for fiscal year 2017 is $13,490.
During the past five years, CCPS has enrolled 600 additional special education students with an increase of 200 more students this year than last year. Hollstein said the school system has managed the increased special education costs for the past several years, but the expenses are becoming greater than CCPS can handle in its existing operating budget.
Board Chairman Virginia McGraw reminded legislators that the Board and staff are available for consult on any education issue that might surface in the coming legislative session.
Members of the Charles County legislative delegation, including Miller, Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton, Del. Edith Patterson, Del. Susie Proctor and Del. C.T. Wilson, along with Charles County Commissioners' President Peter Murphy and Commissioner Ken Robinson, attended the meeting with the Board of Education and staff.
System hosts annual fall chess tournament
Charles County Public Schools held the annual fall chess tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Thomas Stone High School. A total of 94 students participated in the event, which is open to any student in grades kindergarten through 12.
The tournament follows a Swiss-style format in which each student plays four games. Students competed in five grade-level divisions and trophies were awarded to first- and second-place winners. Other students that place among their division receive medals, and all participants received a certificate for their performance. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.
The following students were winners in their division:
Grades kindergarten through second :
• Noah Sabol, first place, kindergarten, Dr. James Craik Elementary School;
• Finnis Dean, second place, first grade, William A. Diggs Elementary School;
• William Burke, third place, second grade, J.P. Ryon Elementary School;
• Melissa Magno, fourth place, second grade, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School; and
• Paul Blachek, fifth place, kindergarten, T.C. Martin Elementary School.
Grades three and four :
• Timothy Martinez, first place, fourth grade, William B. Wade Elementary School;
• Simon Dean, second place, third grade, Diggs;
• Chance Rodwell, third place, fourth grade, J.C. Parks Elementary School;
• Jacob Golder, tie for fourth place, third grade, Mary H. Matula Elementary School;
• Jake Minnich, tie for fourth place, fourth grade, Higdon;
• Alfred Cruz, fifth place, fourth grade, Wade;
• Gavin Bullock, sixth place, third grade, Diggs; and
• Manav Soni, seventh place, fourth grade, Matula.
Grades five and six :
• Benjamin Moore, first place, sixth grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School;
• Jonathan Rand-Crawford, second place, sixth grade, St. Mary's Bryantown School;
• Michael Hudson, third place, fifth grade, Malcolm Elementary School;
• Jonathan Polz, fourth place, fifth grade, Parks; and
• Isaiah Robinson, fifth place, sixth grade, Mattawoman Middle School.
Grades seven and eight :
• Arya Forohar, first place, seventh grade, Somers;
• Nathan Mickens, second place, seventh grade, Mattawoman;
• Jacob Stern, third place, eighth grade, John Hanson Middle School;
• Joseph Papagno, fourth place, eighth grade, Somers; and
• Leann Asher, fifth place, eighth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School.
Grades nine through twelve :
• Kyle Noah Batchelor, first place, junior, North Point High School;
• Alexander Booth, second place, junior, North Point;
• James Tabourne, third place, sophomore, North Point; and
• Joseph Perriello, fourth place, senior, North Point.
Nominate an outstanding leader for Post Principal of Year award
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is accepting nominations for its 2017 Principal of the Year Award. The annual award honors exemplary principals and recognizes those who go beyond the day-to-day demands of their position to create an exceptional educational environment. The selected principal will also serve as Charles County's finalist in The Washington Post Principal of the Year awards program.
The Post's Principal of the Year program is formerly known as the Distinguished Educational Leadership Award program. One finalist in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area will be selected as The Washington Post Principal of the Year.
Teachers, students, former students, parents, administrators or community members may submit nominations. Nominees must have a minimum of five year's experience as a principal and three of those years must have been with Charles County Public Schools. Principals may not nominate themselves.
Nomination materials must include a minimum of four statements of support, one of which must be submitted by a professional educator; a career summary (list of positions held, date and location of each, and degrees and certificates earned); a 200-word biography written to highlight the specific award for which the awardee was nominated; and a description of contributions in each of the nomination criteria categories.
The nomination criteria categories are:
• manage effectively;
• demonstrate and encourage creativity and innovation;
• foster cooperation between the school and the community;
• maintain a continuing dialogue with students and parents as well as faculty and staff;
• keep abreast of developments in the field of education;
• encourage team spirit;
• demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment;
• continue to play an active role in the classroom; and
• maintain their position as principal throughout the 2017-18 school year.
Nomination materials must be included in a presentation binder that does not exceed 100 single pages. Included in the binder should be one laser print of a color vertical headshot photograph of the nominee as well as a disc including the electronic photo as a 3-by-5-inch jpeg file with minimum resolution of 300 dots per inch (dpi).
Nominations are due by Wednesday, Jan. 4. Binders should be sent to Ramona DiBenedetto, Office of Human Resources, Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, Md., 20646. Binders must include a completed cover page. The cover page, as well as additional nomination materials, is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/jobs/emprec.php .
Charles County's 2017 Principal of the Year will be one of 19 finalists for The Post's Principal of the Year Award. The winner will be selected by a screening committee and kept confidential until The Washington Post runs its advertisement to announce the recipient. Contact DiBenedetto at 301-934-7242 or rdibenedetto@ccboe.com with questions.
Washington Post seeking Teacher of the Year nominees
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is accepting nominations for The Washington Post's 2017 Teacher of the Year Award. The annual award honors exemplary teachers who demonstrate excellence in teaching and outstanding leadership, encourage creative and quality instruction, and contribute in a substantive way to the improvement of education.
One finalist in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area will be selected as The Washington Post Teacher of the Year. Charles County Public Schools' finalist will represent Charles County and be in the running for The Post's overall award. Nominees must be full-time teachers in grades prekindergarten through 12 and have a minimum of five years teaching experience; three of those years must have been with Charles County Public Schools.
Teachers, students, former students, administrators or community members may submit nominations. Teachers may not nominate themselves. Nominees must also maintain their teaching position throughout the 2017-18 school year.
Nomination materials include a minimum of four statements of support, one of which must be from a professional educator; a career summary (list of positions held, date and location of each, and degrees and certifications earned); a description of contributions in each of the nomination criteria categories; and a 200-word biography written to highlight the specific award for which the awardee was nominated.
The nomination criteria categories are:
• instill in students a desire to learn and achieve;
• understand the individual needs of students, encourage their talents and foster their self-esteem;
• demonstrate a thorough knowledge of subject matter and the ability to share it effectively with students;
• foster cooperative relationships with their colleagues and the community;
• demonstrate outstanding leadership; and
• maintain their teaching position throughout the 2017-18 school year.
Charles County's finalist for The Post's Teacher of the Year awards program will be recognized by The Post with other finalists from school districts in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.
Nomination materials must be included in a presentation binder that does not exceed 100 single pages. Included in the binder should be one color laser print of a vertical headshot photograph of the nominee. The photo should also be downloaded to a disc as 3-by-5-inch jpeg file with a minimum resolution of 300 dots per inch (dpi).
Nominations are due by Wednesday, Jan. 4. Binders should be sent to Ramona DiBenedetto, Office of Human Resources, Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, Md., 20646. Binders must include a completed cover page. The cover page, as well as other supporting materials, is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/jobs/emprec.php .
The winner will be selected by a screening committee and kept confidential until The Washington Post runs its advertisement to announce the recipient. Contact DiBenedetto at 301-934-7242 or rdibenedetto@ccboe.com with questions.
The Washington Post established the Teacher of the Year Award to recognize excellence in teaching, encourage creativity and quality instruction and to contribute in a substantive way to the improvement of education in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.