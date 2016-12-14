Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Francis Melvin Spriggs, 46, of Accokeek, is accused of stabbing a woman at a local hotel after arranging a meet-up on a social media site.
LA PLATA, Md. (Dec. 14, 2016)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.
MAN CHARGED WITH STABBING WOMAN: On Dec. 10 at 10:58 p.m., officers responded to the Waldorf Motel located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway, Waldorf, for the report of an assault. Investigation showed the suspect, Francis Melvin Spriggs, 46, of Accokeek, contacted the victim on a social media site and arranged to meet her at the hotel. At some point, the woman tried to leave the room but the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed her in the neck. She escaped and contacted police. Spriggs stayed in the room , and officers arrested him on the scene. He was charged with first-degree assault. Officer M. Nauman made the arrest. Det. E. Clark is investigating.
CCSO INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN: On December 4 at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of northbound Crain Highway near Shining Willow Way in La Plata for the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian, Lawrence William Velozo, 37, of Newburg, was either sitting or lying in the left travel lane of northbound Crain Highway when he was struck by an SUV. Velozo was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. It is unclear why Velozo was in the roadway; the Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Cpl. K. Syvertsen at (301) 932-3056.
CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD IN ARMED ROBBERY CASE: Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery. On Dec. 12 at 10:07 p.m., officers responded to the Family Dollar store located in the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center, Waldorf, for the report of a robbery. Investigation showed a suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money and cigarettes. The clerk complied and the suspect fled. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. E. Webster at (301) 609-6558. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest or indictment of the suspect.
TRESPASS/DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE: On December 6 at 12:17 a.m., officers responded to a business located in the 2700 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of an individual, who had previously been barred from the property, trespassing. The suspect, Pedro Leodegario Perez-Sales, 25 of Waldorf, fled prior to the officers' arrival. The officers searched the area and put out a lookout for his vehicle.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle at the intersection of Leonardtown Road and Crain Highway that appeared to have struck the median. The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Perez-Sales, who was disorderly and displayed signs of intoxication. Perez-Sales was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and trespassing. Pfc. S. Chandler and Pfc. R. Brooks investigated.
CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD IN ROBBERY CASE: Charles County investigators are trying to identify two people who were involved in a robbery on Sunday, December 4, between 12:20 p.m. and 12:38 p.m., at the CVS located at Crain Highway and Billingsley Road. According to witnesses, a male dressed in black clothing jumped over the pharmacy counter, stole prescription medication, and then fled the scene. He interacted with a man wearing a red coat who fled with him. Anyone who may have witnessed this crime, or anyone who may be able to identify the suspects or getaway vehicle, is asked to call Officer Jason Wilson at (240) 587-7970. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.
BURGLARY/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/THEFT: On November 30 at 10:12 p.m., an unknown suspect broke the drive-through window of the Dunkin Donuts located in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf and entered the business. Once inside, the suspect rummaged through multiple registers and stole cash. The suspect exited the rear door and fled towards Denny's restaurant. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a yellow or orange hood, blue jeans with rips in them, and black shoes, and he was carrying a duffle bag and a yellow crowbar. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate the suspect. Detective C. Gilroy is investigating.
Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.