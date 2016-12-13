Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Dec. 13, 2016)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort contract (N00421-14-C-0038) to exercise an option for range engineering and operations and maintenance services. Services to be provided include various types of system operations, laboratory and field testing, marine operations and target support services, engineering, range sustainability, maintenance, and data reduction and analysis in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Atlantic Test Range and the Atlantic Targets and Marine Operations Divisions. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 major range and test facility base (Navy); and fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,479,688 will be obligated at time of award, $2,358,688 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost type contract for the procurement of logistics engineering and technical support services providing reliability-centered maintenance for new and in-service aircraft, engines, systems, support equipment, and depot plant equipment, including their modifications, during all life cycle phases and levels of maintenance. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (30 percent); North Island, California (28 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (25 percent); Arlington, Virginia (10 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (3 percent); Lakehurst, New Jersey (1 percent); Point Mugu, California (1 percent); China Lake, California (1 percent); and Orlando, Florida (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $88,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded competitively via electronic request for proposal as a 100 percent small business set-aside; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0017).