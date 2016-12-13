Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Dec. 13, 2016)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of December 5 through December 11, deputies responded to 1,212 calls for service throughout the community.THEFT CASE #16-69019: On December 5, Deputy R. Kreps was dispatched to the Prince Frederick Walmart for the report of a shoplifting. Mr. Jones, one of Walmart's Asset Protection officers, advised he observed a white female place items inside her purse, proceed to the self-checkout paying for other items and then attempt to leave the store. The female, Kristina McHenry, 27, of Lusby, admitted to stealing the items (children's socks, several shirts and a cap). McHenry was issued a DC 45 Criminal Citation for Theft less than $100 and transported to the Detention Center by Deputy Kreps.BURGLARY CASE #16-69041: On December 5, Deputy B. Robinson responded to Sark Court, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a burglary. The victim reports that they left their residence at 5:30pm and returned home at 8:00pm to find a lock on their front door had been tampered with. While checking their home they noticed several dresser drawers had been opened and multiple personal items were removed and scattered around the bedroom. In addition, a jewelry box had been gone through and multiple pieces of jewelry and money were taken. A basement window was discovered open, which is where the suspect entered. At this time this case remains open to further the investigation.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #16-69908: On December 10, Deputy T. Holt responded to Crazy Horse Trail, in Lusby, for the report of damage to vehicles. The victim advised when they came outside around 10:00am that morning, they discovered tires on two (2) of their vehicles had been cut. The vehicles were last seen undamaged the night before around 9:00pm. This case will be suspended pending further information.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #16-69804: On December 9, at approximately 7:20pm, Deputy A. Curtin was called to Field Road, in Lusby, for the report of damage to a vehicle. The victim advised that between 6:00pm - 7:00pm a large rock was thrown at one of their vehicles parked at their home. The rock was approximately 10lbs and shattered the windshield. Several smaller rocks were also thrown causing several scratches to the hood, trunk and the doors. The victim had been home at the time but did not hear the incident occur.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #16-69188: On December 6, Deputy R. Spalding was dispatched to Augustus Drive, in Prince Frederick, for the report of damage to two (2) vehicles. The victim advised that her car had been parked at her home since December 3rd until she drove it a short distance the morning of the 6th. She could tell something was wrong because of the way it was handling. When she returned home later that day, she noticed a white substance around the gas tank and could tell something had been put in the tank. She advised she then checked the gas gauge, which indicated there was more gas in the tank than when she parked the car the previous night. A second vehicle, also parked at the home and driven on December 6th, was discovered to have had the brake line cut. There is no suspect information at this time.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #16-68952: On December 5, Deputy B. Pounsberry was called to Summer City Boulevard, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of damaged property. The complainant explained that they had left their home around 8:00am that day; and upon returning around 10:20am, they observed their fence damaged and tire marks surrounding the area.THEFT CASE #16-69785: On December 9, Deputy G. Gott was dispatched to Chesapeake Lighthouse Drive, in North Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised someone had removed the screws holding a MD registration plate and stole it. They were not certain it was stolen while parked at their home or while parked at a Park n Ride outside of the County. The plate was last seen at approximately 8:00pm on the 8th and discovered missing at approximately 4:00pm on the 9th.THEFT CASE #16-69577: On December 8, Deputy R. Evans was dispatched to the home of a victim who had been involved in a vehicle accident earlier in the day at the intersection of Mill Bridge/Coster Road, in Lusby. The victim explained that she was assisted by three (3) black males who tried to help her in case she was in need of medical attention. She informed Deputy Evans she had recovered her phone and jacket from the good Samaritans before the ambulance arrived but did not get her purse back. Her black coach purse, black wallet and money were missing.THEFT CASE #16-69356: On December 7, Deputy N. Buckler responded to Terrace Drive, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft from vehicle. The complainant explained that his truck was last seen intact on December 6th, at approximately 9:20pm; when he went to remove his hunting shotguns around 5:00pm that next day, he noticed a passenger door window had been smashed out. He entered his truck and discovered two (2) Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotguns, two ammunition cans, a SOG camo backpack, Steiner binoculars, Bushnell rangefinder & various other hunting gear were all missing. A neighbor reported finding a large dark object lying in the grass next to their driveway, which turned out to be one of the missing guns and a case. Upon Deputy Buckler's investigation, he found the second missing gun case in the nearby woods. The victim was able to confirm both guns and gun cases belonged to him. Two (2) ammunition cases were also found nearby but the camouflage backpack is still unaccounted for.THEFT CASE #16-69331: On December 7, Deputy R. Evans responded to the Sheriff's Office to speak with a victim wanting to report a theft that took place at the Dunn Clean Laundromat. The victim stated on December 2nd, at approximately 10:15am, they had left several articles of clothing in the washing machine and stepped out to walk to a nearby Restaurant while waiting . Upon returning to the Laundromat she noticed the clothes were missing. She assumed someone had inadvertently taken her clothes instead of their own, so she left a note on the washing machine to contact her once they discovered the error. She has not been contacted at this time. This case remains open for further investigation.THEFT CASE #16-69237: On December 7, Deputy A. Woodford responded to Cassell Boulevard, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a vehicle tampering. The victim explained they were woken by the sound of their dog barking around 4:20am. When they entered their vehicle later that morning, they discovered a passenger window had been shattered by a large object. The hole was large enough for someone to stick their arm through, which is how a small book was stolen from the back seat. The book was kept in a pink leather case and could have been mistaken for a wallet. Upon Deputy Woodford's neighborhood canvas, he was able to locate the pink case laying in the medium near the victim's driveway. The book was returned to the victim. This case is suspended pending further information.THEFT CASE #16-69018: On December 5, Deputy P. Wood responded to the "Spot" thrift store, located on St. Leonard Road, in Saint Leonard, for the report of a theft. Upon his arrival he made contact with the owner who stated that at approximately 4:40pm, a white male dressed in gray sweatpants and a gray hoodie, rode off on a 20" girls purple Huffy bicycle from beside the store. At this time the case is suspended.