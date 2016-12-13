MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Dec. 13, 2016)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT: On 12/8/2016 at 4:53 pm, Trooper First Class Warrick responded to the Ledo's Restaurant in Prince Frederick for a theft of service (food) complaint. Robert A. Rice, 50, of Port Republic, left the restaurant before paying for his meal. While on scene, the manager of Outback Restaurant approached TFC Warrick and explained that Rice had also previously been observed leaving the Outback Restaurant without paying for his meal. Rice was located and arrested. He was issued a Uniform Criminal Citation for Theft and received No Trespass Orders for both T/A Ledo Pizza and T/A Outback Steakhouse.BURGLARY AND DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 12/9/2016 at 11:31 am, Trooper First Class Rowe responded to the 3200 block of Ben Oak Road in Huntingtown for a reported burglary and malicious destruction of property. The owner advised that numerous personal items had been removed and damage to the inside of the home had been observed. A suspect has been developed and charges are pending against Gilbert Zalc, 75, of Huntingtown. Investigation continues.BURGLARY: On 12/9/2016 at 2:24 pm, Trooper First Class Rowe responded to the 5900 block of Stephen Reid Road in Huntingtown for a reported burglary. Unknown suspect(s) removed a large amount of miscellaneous jewelry and a Ruger handgun (Ser. 38022025) from the residence. Pawn shops are been contacted and investigation continues.Ronald A. Setorie, 30, of Lusby, arrested on 12/07/2016 @ 02:13 am by TFC N. RuckerWilliam P. Hurst, 38, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 12/09/2016 @ 09:58 pm by TFC W. CostelloJohn W. Hansell, 52, of Peoria, AZ, arrested on 12/11/2016 @ 11:33 pm by TFC J. WarrickDavid A. Sorrels, 39, of Florence, AL, arrested on 12/12/2016 @ 01:34 am by TPR. J. Jones