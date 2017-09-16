Charles Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Books-A-Million donated more than 480 books for Charles County Public Schools students who are homeless or in foster care. Pictured from left are Meighan Hungerford, acting director of elementary instruction for CCPS, Books-A-Million co-manager Allie Petherick and Bethany Goodwin, youth in transition coordinator for CCPS.

Milton M. Somers Middle School participated in the Kent Avenue Partnership third annual Community Block Party Aug. 19 at Caroline Park in La Plata. Spearheaded by La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner, the event featured local groups and organizations, local law enforcement, amusements and music. The party allowed everyone to celebrate the end of summer and start to a new school year together. Education Systems Federal Credit Union provided backpacks with free school supplies. Somers' administration intern Sonia Matthew and Pam Jenkins, a pupil personnel worker at Somers, provided information about school bus safety and extracurricular opportunities for students. Pictured from left are La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, Latisha Chase of Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Matthew, Kameron Taylor, a Somers seventh grader, Somers parent Curtney Taylor, Jenkins and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry.