MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 15, 2017)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.BURGLARY (17-MSP-032828): On August 4, at approximately 5:00 p.m., TFC C. Ruth responded to Keith Court, Hollywood, MD for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed that sometime between August 3rd at 9:00 p.m. and August 4th at 4:00 p.m. the unknown suspect(s) broke into several sheds in the neighborhood stealing various items. Total value of stolen items/damaged property $9,389. Investigation is continuing.THEFT/CDS (17-MSP-033112): On August 6, at approximately 11:00 a.m., TFC S. DiToto responded to Ace Hardware in Leonardtown for a reported theft. Investigation revealed that the suspect stole several cans of aerosol dust cleaning spray and fled the building towards Charles Memorial Gardens. While searching the area, the suspect was observed sitting on the ground with three cans of duster spray in front of him. When officers called out to him, he attempted to flee the area. He quickly stopped, fell to the ground and began "huffing" the dust spray. The suspect was apprehended and arrested. He was identified asTHEFT (17-MSP-033432): On August 8, at approximately 2:00 p.m., TFC S. DiToto responded to Lowes in California for a reported theft. Investigation revealed that on July 4 an unidentified person fraudulently purchased a Raptor Lawn Tractor online by using another person's identity and credit card information. On July 7, three unidentified suspects picked up the lawn tractor using a rented U-haul truck. Total value of loss $4,300. Investigation is continuing.THEFT (17-MSP-034095): On August 12, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Tpr. T. Holson responded to Walmart in California for a reported Theft. Investigation revealed a female, carrying a Roomba Robot Vacuum, and a male exited the store with the stolen merchandise. The male suspect and the suspect vehicle were both identified. Total value stolen $269.00. Investigation is continuing.THEFT (17-MSP-036022): On August 25, at approximately 6:00 a.m., TFC B. DiToto responded to Big Lots store in Lexington Park for a reported Theft. Investigation revealed an employee had made approximately 12 fraudulent refund transactions, totaling approximately $1,885. The employee was terminated and the investigation continues.THEFT (17-MSP-036994): On September 1, at approximately 11:30 a.m., TFC S. DiToto responded to Lowes in California for a reported Theft. Investigation revealed that on July 21st an order was placed online for four Frigidaire window air condition units by using another person's identity and credit card information. On July 23, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the suspect picked up the four air conditions utilizing a rented U-haul truck. Total value of loss $1,480. A Lowes loss prevention employee also identified at least three other cases at three different Lowes stores in Pennsylvania where the same identified suspect using the same fraudulent identity occurred. Investigation is continuing.BURGLARY (17-MSP-036682): On August 30, at approximately 3:45 a.m., TFC Mulhearn responded to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Lexington Park for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed that entry was made through a window of the church that had been shattered. Several items were stolen, the approximate value of the stolen items is $1,200. Investigation continues.Barnes, Joelisha Marshell, 20, of Great Mills, arrested on 9/1/2017Barnes, Joseph Wade, 55, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/1/2017Philyaw, Ashlee Breann Nicole, 21, of Lusby, arrested on 9/1/2017Styles, Thomas Matthew, 46, of Leonardtown, arrested on 9/2/2017Akinyemi, Umar Sundiata, 45, of Jacksonville, FL arrested on 9/3/2017Lada, Robert Walter, 26, of California, arrested on 9/3/2017Pegher, Frederick William, Jr., 35, of Lusby, arrested on 9/4/2017Williams, Christopher Lyndsay, 30, of California, arrested on 9/6/2017Velazquez, Hector Manuel, 50, of Houston, TX arrested on 9/7/2017Marquez, Eddie, 24, of Little Rock, AR arrested on 9/8/2017Hynson, Meghin Lynne, 28, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/8/2017Dement, Shannon Johanna, 36, of Saint Inigoes, arrested on 9/10/2017