Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 12, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of September 4 through September 10, deputies responded to 1,380 calls for service throughout the community.POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA: On September 5, while the Calvert County Detention Center was processing inmate, it was discovered that she was in possession of paraphernalia. Deputy Hardesty was notified and Stewart was charged with possession of paraphernalia.CDS POSSESSION: On September 8, Deputy Migliaccio responded to a residence on 4th Street in North Beach for a report of a check welfare. Upon further investigation Deputy Migliaccio made contact with an individual identified as. Deputy Migliaccio located paraphernalia and narcotics within the residence. Mr. Hutchinson was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (heroin) and possession of paraphernalia.CDS POSSESSION: On September 8, Deputy Mohler conducted a traffic stop at Prince Frederick Blvd and West Dares Beach Rd. in Prince Frederick. Deputy Mohler requested the driver to perform standardized field sobriety tests after speaking with him. Once the driver exited the vehicle, Deputy Mohler observed paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as. After a search of Mr. Johnson and the vehicle, Mr. Johnson was arrested and charged with CDS Administer Equipment Possession/ Distribute, CDS Possession not marijuana (crack cocaine) and Possession of paraphernalia.TRESPASSING: On September 9, Deputy Migliaccio responded to the Rod N Reel Marina West located on Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach for a trespassing complaint. The complainant stated he located a boat that had been tampered with several nights in a row. Sergeant Shrawder responded with the complainant to conduct an initial investigation. It was discovered that, was sleeping on the boat. Mr. Thompson was arrested and charged with trespassing.CDS POSSESSION: On September 9, Deputy Williamson conducted a traffic stop at Cross Point Dr. and Wild Fire Lane in Owings. Deputy Williamson requested the driver perform standardized field sobriety tests. A K9 arrived on the scene and scanned the vehicle, showing a positive alert. Deputy Williamson searched the vehicle and located paraphernalia. Deputy Williamson transported the driver identified as, to the Detention Center. While at the Detention Center a more thorough search was conducted and narcotics were located. Mr. Webb was charged with CDS Possession not marijuana (crack cocaine), possession of paraphernalia, Possession of Contraband in a place of Confinement and Possession or Receive CDS while confined.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-47504: On September 3, Deputy Barger responded to Smithville Dr., Dunkirk for a report of damaged property. The victim stated a window screen on their front porch had been cut. Estimated damage: $45.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-47466: On September 6, Deputy D. Naughton responded to Lake Dr., Lusby for a report of damaged property call. The complainant advised a red older style truck was seen doing burnouts in the grass causing ruts. Estimated damage $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-4762:1On September 7, Deputy Holt responded to Rimrock Ct., Lusby for a report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between September 6th at 11:30pm and September 7th at 9:30am the windshield of their vehicle had been shattered. Estimated value $300.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-47614: On September 7, Deputy Holt responded to Forest Glen Road, Lusby for a report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between September 6th at 11:59pm and September 7th at 8:10am the windshield of their vehicle had been shattered. Estimated value $300.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-47713: On September 7, Deputy Durner responded to Forest Glen Road, Lusby for a report of damaged property. The victim stated they woke up to find their windshield shattered on their vehicle. Estimated value $333.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-47823: On September 8, Deputy Clark responded to Delores Court, Chesapeake Beach for a report of damaged property. The victim stated that someone had broken off a decorative handicap sign from its base. Estimated value $500.BURGLARY 17-47676: On September 7, Deputy Callison responded to Blackberry Lane, Prince Frederick for a reported burglary. Upon arrival the victim stated their back door was open, after a check of the residence nothing appeared to be stolen or damaged.BURGLARY 17-47786: On September 8, Deputy Locke responded to 5th Street, Owings for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival the victim stated that his detached shed doors had been damaged by an unknown suspect. After speaking with the victim there was nothing missing from the detached shed.BURGLARY 17-48051: On September 9, Deputy Gott responded to Santa Fe Trail, Lusby for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival the complainant stated someone pried on the shed door to break it open bypassing the lock. After speaking with the complainant there were no items removed from the shed.THEFT 17-47008: On September 4, Deputy Gott responded to Lisa Lane, Lusby for a theft report. The victim stated sometime between September 2nd and September 3rd several items had been stolen from his yard to include a red tractor supply floor jack and a red WEN 3500 generator. The value of the stolen property is $435.THEFT 17-47264: On September 5, Deputy Gott responded to San Angelo Drive, Lusby for a theft report. The complainant advised between August 30th and September 4th someone stole the Air Conditioning Unit along with the copper wires to the unit from outside the residence. The estimated value is $800.THEFT 17-47470: On September 6, Deputy Holt responded to Dasher Drive, Lusby for a theft report. Victim stated someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole currency from within the vehicle. The value is $300.