Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 30, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of August 21 through August 27, deputies responded to 1,246 calls for service throughout the community.SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT FLEES: On August 27, Deputy Williamson was dispatched to a theft in progress at Walmart in Dunkirk. It was reported that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle heading north on Rt. 4. The vehicle proceeded to drive through Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County where he was apprehended. The suspect was identified as. Mr. Goins was charged with theft less than $100 and traffic charges.HEROIN POSSESSION: On August 22, Deputy N. Buckler observed a vehicle at the 2/4 Liquor Store in Huntingtown with a driver passed out behind the wheel. Deputy Buckler called for EMS to respond. The driver was identified as. After EMS checked out the driver Deputy Buckler located CDS in the vehicle. Mr. Groff was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (Heroin) and possession of paraphernalia.ILLEGAL DRUGS, DOP: On August 25, Deputy Barger responded to DeForest Dr. in Chesapeake Beach for a suspicious person that was damaging property. Deputy Barger located the person matching the description and began to speak to him. The person he located was stumbling around and also passed out while officers were speaking to him so EMS was called to assist. While obtaining his identification from his bag, Deputy Callison located CDS. The suspect was identified as. Mr. Brooks was arrested for CDS possession not marijuana (prescription medication), possession of paraphernalia and destruction of property less than $1,000.POSSESSION OF ADDERALL: On August 25, Deputy Parks initiated a traffic stop at Rt. 4 and Plum Point Rd. in Huntingtown. Deputy Parks was speaking with the occupants of the vehicle when a Sheriff's Office K9 conducted a scan of the vehicle and alerted to narcotics. Deputy Parks searched the vehicle and located marijuana and pills., was arrested and charged with CDS Possession not marijuana (Adderall).ILLEGAL DRUGS, SHOPLIFTING: On August 26, Deputy First Class Hardesty was dispatched to the Giant Food Store in Lusby for a person slumped over the wheel in a vehicle. Deputy Hardesty made contact with the individual to check their welfare. The driver was identified as, and the passenger was identified as. A Sheriff's Office K9 was utilized to scan the vehicle. The K9 alerted positive to narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and CDS was found along with stolen merchandise from Giant. Donald Gray was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (barbituates, Benzedrine) and Rosette Abelende was charged with CDS possession not marijuana (barbituates, Benzedrine), possession of paraphernalia, CDS Administer equipment possess/distribute and theft less than $100.ILLEGAL DRUGS FOUND AFTER ARREST: On August 26, Deputy First Class Ostazeski transported a subject to the Calvert County Detention Center. Once he arrived, a more thorough search was conducted and CDS was located., was charged with CDS possession not marijuana (Oxycodone), possession contraband-place of confinement, poss/rec CDS while conf/det, CDS opiate w/o Prescription.ILLEGAL DRUGS FOUND AFTER ARREST: On August 26, Deputy First Class Rediker transported a subject to the Calvert County Detention Center. Once he arrived a more thorough search was conducted and CDS was located., was charged with CDS possession not marijuana (cocaine), poss/rec CDS while conf/det, possession contraband-place of confinement.DAMAGE PROPERTY 17-44646: On August 21, Deputy First Class Weems responded to the Harbor Island Marina Gas dock, Lusby, for a report of damaged property. The complainant stated someone broke out the glass in a window in the rear of the building. Estimated damage is $20.DAMAGE PROPERTY 17-45208: On August 24, Deputy First Class Kreps responded to Lacrosse Ct. Dunkirk, for a damaged property report. The victim stated on August 23rd they heard a loud noise around 3 a.m. When they woke up in the morning they discovered the front windshield of their vehicle had been shattered. The estimated damage is $500.DAMAGE PROPERTY 17-45626: On August 26, Deputy First Class Burggraff responded to the 1100 block of HG Trueman Rd. Lusby, Md. for a damaged property call. The complainant stated that someone forcibly broke the basement door. No property was taken.THEFT 17-45263: On August 24, Deputy First Class Kreps responded to Grovers Turn Rd. Owings for a theft complaint. The victim stated that between August 1, and August 24, (7) fiber rod rotational grazing posts have stolen from their property. The value of the stolen property is $35.THEFT 17-45232: On August 24, Deputy Spalding responded to Sandy Point Rd. Prince Frederick for a theft report. The victim stated someone stole their 4ft Silver Oxygen tank from the residence. The Oxygen tank was last seen on August 17, 2017. The value of the stolen property is $150.