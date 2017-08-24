Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Carlton Adolph Alexander Mackall, 22, of Waldorf Jeremiah Terrell Bryant, 18, of Washington, DC Previous Next

LA PLATA, Md.

(August 24, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On August 19 at approximately 1:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Leonardtown Road at St. Charles Parkway for the report of a subject firing a handgun into the air. Officers observed a subject matching the description, as well as a handgun on the grass where he was standing. The witness positively identified the subject as the one firing the handgun. The suspect was identified as, who was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, and firearm possession with a felony conviction. PFC D. Walker is investigating.POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE: On August 16 at 12:13 a.m., an officer was conducting a patrol check on foot in the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf when he observed an occupied vehicle parked with its lights on. As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed the occupant using marijuana. Further investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of marijuana and property that indicated an intent to distribute., was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 10 grams and possession with the intent to distribute. Pfc. G. Cook investigated.OFFICERS RECOVER STOLEN VEHICLES AND OTHER ITEMS: On August 15, officers responded to the 8200 block of Melody Acres Drive for the report of a stolen Toyota Tacoma. While on the scene, officers observed an abandoned black Chevy Impala with the keys in the ignition. A check of the registration plates revealed the Impala had been reported stolen from Linden Lane. Officers found numerous items in the car, which had been reported stolen as well. The Toyota was later recovered abandoned in a ditch on Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy. Investigators linked both vehicles to a series of thefts from unlocked cars on St. Mary's Avenue, Coventry Court, Newcastle Court, and Graymar Lane. Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Pfc. S. Miller at (301) 932-2222 or email millers@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.TRAFFIC OPERATIONS UNIT INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH: On August 22 at approximately 9:48 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Billingsley Road at St. Patrick's Drive in Waldorf for the report of a crash. Investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling west on Billingsley Road through the intersection at St. Patrick's Drive. A passenger car was traveling east on Billingsley Road in the left turn lane continuing onto St. Patrick's Drive. The car turned left into the path of the motorcycle, and the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side door of the car. The rider,, was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.OFFICERS RECOVER STOLEN VEHICLES: During the overnight hours on August 15, officers responded to the 8200 block of Melody Acres Drive in Welcome for the report of a stolen pickup truck. While investigating this incident, an abandoned passenger car was located on Melody Acres Drive with the keys in the vehicle. Investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) stole the car from Linden Lane in La Plata before committing thefts from unlocked vehicles on several streets in La Plata and Port Tobacco. The suspect(s) then abandoned the car on Melody Acres Drive and stole the pickup truck, committing several more thefts from unlocked vehicles in the process. The truck was located in a ditch on Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy. Crime Scene Processors responded and processed the vehicles. Stolen property was recovered in the car. Pfc. S. Miller, Pfc. J. Austin, and Cpl. S. Brown are investigating.