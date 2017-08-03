Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md. (August 03, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.
OFFICERS APPREHEND SUSPECTS IN HIT AND RUN CRASH / RECOVER STOLEN CAR: On July 28 at 4:16 a.m., a patrol officer observed two vehicles on Route 228 making an illegal U-turn. The rear vehicle's operator had flashing lights on and appeared to be pursuing the first vehicle. The officer activated his emergency equipment, and the rear vehicle pulled over where the driver indicated the first vehicle, a Cadillac SUV, had struck him and took off. The officer located the Cadillac, but the driver refused to stop. Instead, the driver turned onto Water Hickory Court where the SUV struck a tree in the front yard of a house and then a parked car. Upon approaching the SUV, the officer found three female occupants inside, and he observed a handgun on the floorboard. Further, the SUV had been reported stolen from La Plata. Jasmine Maria Toplyn, 22, of Waldorf, Kirah Gabrielle Adney, 18, of La Plata, and Maira Luz Gonzalez, 19, of Waldorf, were arrested and charged with theft and traffic violations. Pfc. M. Nauman investigated.
TEEN CHARGED AGAIN WITH MULTIPLE BURGLARIES: During the early morning hours of July 31, officers responded to multiple intrusion alarms at several businesses in Waldorf. Officers arrived and discovered the front window of a business broken out. Officer B. Clark and his K9 partner, Dino, quickly initiated a track, which led to the area of Snow Owl Place where a suspect was located. Investigation revealed the suspect—a 17-year-old male—was the same teen who had been arrested and charged with breaking into ten businesses just a few weeks earlier. In each case, the suspect threw a large landscaping rock through the front window or door to gain entry. The teen was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, and destruction of property. Detective H. Burgess is investigating.
THEFT FROM AUTO: On July 29 between 12 a.m. to 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into an unlocked car in the 400 block of Garner Avenue in Waldorf and stole a laptop and books. Cpl. P. Morgan is investigating.
FRAUD ALERT: On August 1 at 10 a.m., an unknown person called a residence in Charles County and identified himself as an officer from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. The suspect said he had an arrest warrant for the victim, claiming the victim missed jury duty. The caller told the victim he could avoid being arrested by paying a fine immediately. The victim was instructed to purchase cash cards and provide the caller with the card and pin number. The victim complied, and the suspect removed the funds. The CCSO is reminding people the Courts relay information about jury duty through mailed correspondence, not via telephone. Further, no one from the CCSO will ever call a person to collect money. For more information about this type of fraud, visit www.ccso.us. Pfc. J. Harley is investigating.
