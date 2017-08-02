Calvert Co. Government Changes Email Designation

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (August 02, 2017)—The Calvert County Department of Technology Services (TS) announced that Calvert County Government employee email addresses have changed. Emails sent from Calvert County Government will now come from @calvertcountymd.gov.



"When we first established our email designation in the 1990s our options were limited and rather cryptic," explained TS Director Joe Klausner. "With all the options out there now, it made sense to make our email addresses more intuitive and easier for our employees to identify themselves and Calvert County Government as part of county government's recent reorganization."



Calvert County employees' old email addresses will remain active so it will not be necessary to update contact lists, Klausner continued. "We are simply notifying the public to make sure everyone understands the change is deliberate."