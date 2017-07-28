CMM Volunteer Council Announces Sholarship Winners

SOLOMONS, Md. (July 28, 2017)—The Volunteer Council at the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) announced their 2017 scholarship recipients. Five $750 scholarships were awarded and presented by Squeak, CMM's very own otter. The 2017 recipients are: Aimee Beardmore, Sydney Goodrich, Whitney Jefferson, Drew Mason, and Shayna Zabiegalski.
The Award Presentation was held on Friday, June 16 at the Calvert Marine Museum.
The Volunteer Council, led by President Ray Brule and Vice President Karl Garland, wanted to give incentives to young volunteers and established a new scholarship program two years ago for students pursuing higher education. The program is open to applicants 25 years and younger who are in college, or are graduating high school seniors headed to college, and have completed 20 hours of volunteer service at CMM during the year.
"I am honored to have been selected as a recipient and plan to use the funds to help pay for textbooks and laboratory supplies," said award recipient Aimee Beardmore. "The generosity of these funds allows me to complete the rigorous academics of my college education with less worry over college expenses."
Assisting with the funding to allow for five recipient awards was the CMM Volunteer Council, CMMS Board of Directors, Patuxent Small Craft Guild, Canoe/Kayak Club, and the Solomons Island Model Boat Club (SIMBC).
"This idea began with offering one scholarship and we are so pleased that the other clubs and Board of Directors jumped on board," said Volunteer Council President, Ray Brule.
For complete details and to learn more about the program, contact the CMM Volunteer Coordinator at 410-326-2042, ext. 19, or visit the museum's website at www.bit.ly//VCScholarshipProgram .