 Charles Co. Schools Plan Orientation Events for Parents, Students - Southern Maryland Headline News
Charles Co. Schools Plan Orientation Events for Parents, Students

Posted on

LA PLATA, Md. (July 27, 2017)—Charles County Public Schools has released its student orientation schedule for the 2017-18 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions can be directed to individual schools.

Elementary Schools

• C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;

• Berry, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 4 p.m.;

• Dr. Gustavus Brown, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;

• Dr. James Craik, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.;

• William A. Diggs, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 4 p.m.;

• Gale-Bailey, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;

• Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 1:30 to 3 p.m.;

• Indian Head, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;

• Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;

• Malcolm, kindergarten orientation, Aug. 30, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; and meet and greet, grades 1-5, Aug. 30, 1 to 2 p.m.;

• T.C. Martin, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;

• Mary H. Matula, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;

• Arthur Middleton, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 4 p.m.;

• Walter J. Mitchell, meet and greet for prekindergarten through grade 2, Aug. 30, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; meet and greet for grades 3-5, Aug. 30, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.;

• Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, community drop-in, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;

• Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;

• Mary B. Neal, meet and greet, all grades, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;

• J.C. Parks, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;

• J.P. Ryon, community drop-in, Aug. 30, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;

• Eva Turner, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 1 to 2 p.m.; and

• William B. Wade, new student orientation, Aug. 30, 1:30 to 2 p.m.; kindergarten orientation, Aug. 30, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; and Greet your Seat for grades 1-5, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.

Middle Schools

• Theodore G. Davis, new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 4 p.m.;

• John Hanson, new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;

• Matthew Henson, sixth grade orientation, Aug. 29, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.;

• Mattawoman, new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;

• Piccowaxen, sixth grade and new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;

• General Smallwood, new student orientation, Aug. 30, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.;

• Milton M. Somers, new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and

• Benjamin Stoddert, sixth grade and new student orientation, Aug. 30, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

High Schools

• Henry E. Lackey, new student drop-in, Aug. 29, 3 to 4:30 p.m.;

• La Plata, new students and freshmen, Aug. 29, 5:30 to 7 p.m.;

• Maurice J. McDonough, new student orientation, Aug. 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;

• North Point, freshmen welcome, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.;

• St. Charles, new student orientation, Aug. 31, 6 to 8:30 p.m.;

• Thomas Stone, new student orientation, Aug. 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and

• Westlake, new student orientation, Aug. 30, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Centers

• F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.
