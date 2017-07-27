Charles Co. Schools Plan Orientation Events for Parents, Students

LA PLATA, Md. (July 27, 2017)—Charles County Public Schools has released its student orientation schedule for the 2017-18 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions can be directed to individual schools.



Elementary Schools



• C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;



• Berry, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 4 p.m.;



• Dr. Gustavus Brown, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;



• Dr. James Craik, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.;



• William A. Diggs, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 4 p.m.;



• Gale-Bailey, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;



• Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 1:30 to 3 p.m.;



• Indian Head, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;



• Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;



• Malcolm, kindergarten orientation, Aug. 30, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; and meet and greet, grades 1-5, Aug. 30, 1 to 2 p.m.;



• T.C. Martin, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;



• Mary H. Matula, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;



• Arthur Middleton, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 4 p.m.;



• Walter J. Mitchell, meet and greet for prekindergarten through grade 2, Aug. 30, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; meet and greet for grades 3-5, Aug. 30, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.;



• Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, community drop-in, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;



• Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;



• Mary B. Neal, meet and greet, all grades, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.;



• J.C. Parks, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2:30 to 4 p.m.;



• J.P. Ryon, community drop-in, Aug. 30, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;



• Eva Turner, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 1 to 2 p.m.; and



• William B. Wade, new student orientation, Aug. 30, 1:30 to 2 p.m.; kindergarten orientation, Aug. 30, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; and Greet your Seat for grades 1-5, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.



Middle Schools



• Theodore G. Davis, new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 4 p.m.;



• John Hanson, new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;



• Matthew Henson, sixth grade orientation, Aug. 29, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.;



• Mattawoman, new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;



• Piccowaxen, sixth grade and new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;



• General Smallwood, new student orientation, Aug. 30, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.;



• Milton M. Somers, new student orientation, Aug. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and



• Benjamin Stoddert, sixth grade and new student orientation, Aug. 30, 3:30 to 6 p.m.



High Schools



• Henry E. Lackey, new student drop-in, Aug. 29, 3 to 4:30 p.m.;



• La Plata, new students and freshmen, Aug. 29, 5:30 to 7 p.m.;



• Maurice J. McDonough, new student orientation, Aug. 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;



• North Point, freshmen welcome, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.;



• St. Charles, new student orientation, Aug. 31, 6 to 8:30 p.m.;



• Thomas Stone, new student orientation, Aug. 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and



• Westlake, new student orientation, Aug. 30, 6:30 to 8 p.m.



Centers



• F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, meet and greet, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m.