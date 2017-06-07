Juvenile Arrests by St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Office

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(June 07, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following juvenile arrest reports.04/03/2017: A 15-year-old male juvenile of Hollywood, was arrested and charged with Disruption of School Activities and a 15-year-old female juvenile of Leonardtown, was arrested for Disruption of School Activities and Assault 2nd Degree while at Leonardtown High School. Both Juveniles were arrested and charged by School Resource Officer Corporal G. Maloy. CCN# 18113-17 and CCN #18137-17.04/03/2017: A 15-year-old male juvenile of Hollywood and a 15-year-old male juvenile, both of Leonardtown, were arrested and charged with Disruption of School Activities and Affray, while at Leonardtown High School. Both juveniles were arrested and charged by School Resource Officer Corporal G. Maloy. CCN# 18280-17.04/16/2017: Deputy V. Pontorno arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park, for theft less $1000, after the juvenile stole a business sign from the Lexington Park business community. CCN# 22605-17.04/21/2017: A 14-year-old male juvenile of Great Mills, was arrested for a Weapons Violation on School Property and Disturbing School Activities at Esperanza Middle School. The juvenile was arrested and charged by the School Resource Officer, Corporal C. Hartzell. CCN# 21306-17.04/23/2017: Two, 15 year-old male suspect(s), both of California, were arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Trespassing and Property Destruction over $1000. The juveniles were arrested and charged by Deputy D. Holdsworth. CCN# 21682-17.04/24/2017: A 13 year-old female juvenile of Hollywood, was arrested and charged with Theft less $1000 and Rogue & Vagabond. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy D. Lawrence. CCN# 21847-17.04/25/2017: A 17 year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy P. Henry. CCN# 19574-17.04/26/2017: A 14-year-old female juvenile of California, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy G. Muschette. CCN# 22290-17.04/26/2017: 14-year-old male juvenile of Mechanicsville, was arrested at Chopticon High School for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities. Arrested by School Resource Officer, Corporal A. Holton. CCN# 22214-17.04/28/2017: A 12-year-old male juvenile of Great Mills, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and 4th Degree Sex Offense. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy S. Bowie. CCN# 22668-17.04/28/2017: A 17-year-old male juvenile of California, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy P. Robinson. CCN# 22589-17.04/28/2017: A 16-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft less $100 from a local business. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy V. Pontorno. CCN# 22596-17.04/30/2017: A 7-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park, was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy First Class R. Steinbach. CCN# 23018-17.05/01/2017: Deputy D. Holdsworth arrested a 7-year-old male juvenile and a 9-year-old female juvenile both of Lexington Park, for Assault 2nd Degree and Disturbing School Operations. Both of the suspects engaged in a verbal altercation while on a school bus that turned into a physical altercation. CCN# 23163-17.05/09/2017: A 12 year-old female Juvenile from Lexington Park, was issued a Civil Citation for Possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams while at Spring Ridge Middle School. Charged by Corporal J. Davis. CCN# 24535-17.05/09/2017: A 14 year-old male juvenile from Mechanicsville, was arrested by Deputy C. Edwards for Assault 2nd Degree. CCN# 24548-17.05/11/2017: A 17-year-old male juvenile, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree. CCN# 25004-17. Arrested by Deputy G. Muschette.05/12/2017: A 12-year-old male juvenile, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Vandalism inside of a residence. CCN# 20380-17. Arrested by Deputy A. Schultz.05/14/2017: A 14-year-old male juvenile and 17-year-old male juvenile, both of California, were arrested for Burglary, Vandalism, and Theft to several California, businesses. CCN# 18642-17. Arrested by Deputy P. Robinson.05/16/2017: A 15 year-old male juvenile, of California, was arrested for Destruction of Property valued at less $1000, at Esperanza Middle School. The case was investigated, and the arrest was made by School Resource Officer, Cpl. Chad Hartzell.05/17/2017: A 14 year-old male juvenile, of Great Mills, was arrested for numerous traffic violations to include: attempting to elude police by failing to stop; operating motorcycle without required head protection; driving without required license; driving uninsured vehicle; unauthorized use and display of registration plate; reckless driving; negligent driving; speed greater than reasonable. He was arrested by DFC. V. Pontorno.05/17/2017: A 14 year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree on another student at Spring Ridge Middle School. She was arrested by Corporal C. Hartzell. CCN# 23880-17.05/18/2017: A 16 year-old male juvenile, of Hollywood, was arrested for Telephone Misuse and Harassment of another juvenile while at Leonardtown High School . He was arrested by Corporal G. Maloy. CCN# 23905-17.05/19/2017: A 13 year-old female juvenile, of Lexington Park, and a 12 year-old female juvenile, of Lexington Park, were arrested at Spring Ridge Middle School after they both engaged in a physical fight during recess. They were both charged with second-degree assault. The females were arrested by Deputy D. Sidorowicz. CCN# 26492-17.05/20/2017: A 15 year-old male juvenile, of Tall Timbers, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree within the community. He was arrested by Deputy G. Muschette. CCN# 26703-17.05/21/2017: A 15 year-old male juvenile, of Chaptico, was arrested for Burglary and Theft less $100 from Dynard Elementary School . He was arrested by Corporal E. Johnson. CCN# 23953-17.