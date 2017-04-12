College of So. Md. News Briefs

From left, Bay Business Group Vice President Diane Burr and member Brian McDaniel stand with CSM students Josh Griffith and Cayla Chase, next to Bay Business Group Secretary Karen Kroll after Griffith and Chase are announced as the first recipients of the newly established Bay Business Group Annual Scholarship.

CSM digital production students, seated, from left, Destiny Posso of Waldorf and Charles Thompson of Bryans Road and, standing far left, Tionte Smiley of Brandywine and, far right, Alfonzo Thomas of Prince Frederick were awarded for their efforts in producing public service announcements on theft prevention. Participating in the ceremony were, second from left in back, CSM Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Eileen Abel, Executive Director of the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council Chris McDonald, CSM President Dr. Bradley Gottfried, Maryland/DC Anti-Car Theft Committee President Paul Holland and Maryland State Police Deputy Director of Media Communications Elena Wendell-Russo.