Drug Arrests, Indictments in St. Mary's

Christopher Ryan Rhodes, 20, of Piney Point, Md.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Daisaun Altay Eric Culpepper, 23, of Lexington Park, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: http://so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at http://so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at http://so.md/expungeme.

(April 11, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Division released the following incident and arrest reports. The Division is an investigative team comprised of detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Federal Drug Agents (HIDTA Group 34). The Division was established on September 1st, 2007.In March of 2017, the Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation into the illegal distribution of marijuana by. As a result of the investigation, search, and seizures warrants were obtained for Rhodes, his vehicle, and his residence located in Piney Point.On March 31, the search and seizure warrants were executed, and a total of 16.5 ounces of marijuana, more than $3,500.00 in U.S. currency, digital scales, and packaging material were recovered from his residence.Rhodes was placed under arrest and charged with one count of CDS possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.Additional charges are pending a review with the State's Attorney., was indicted after detectives made undercover purchases of heroin from him. He was located and arrested on March 31. He was originally held without bond.